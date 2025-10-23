More Women in Tech Leadership Could Transform Workplace Culture, Finds Global Survey

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– A new global survey has revealed that more than 80 percent of women believe increasing the number of female leaders in the technology industry could significantly improve workplace culture.

The findings come from the Women in Tech Report by Acronis, a cybersecurity and data protection firm, which examined gender-based perceptions of career development, leadership opportunities, and workplace equity in the tech sector.

According to the report, 82 percent of women said greater female representation in leadership roles would have a positive impact on company culture, while only 74 percent of men shared that view. The 2025 survey also underscored a persistent perception gap between men and women regarding career opportunities and challenges in technology.

Men were more likely to see the industry as equitable, while women reported ongoing barriers related to gender bias, limited work-life balance, and restricted access to leadership paths. Only 60 percent of women said men and women enjoy equal access to career advancement, compared to 75 percent of men.

More than 60 percent of women also identified work-life balance as a major challenge hindering career growth, a sentiment echoed by just 49 percent of male respondents. Meanwhile, 40 percent of women cited gender bias and stereotypes as the top obstacle for women entering cybersecurity fields, compared to 33 percent of men.

“Our new survey findings shine a spotlight on just how differently men and women experience working in the tech industry,” said Alona Geckler, Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at Acronis. “Closing the gender gap requires more than good intentions. Organizations must design programs that expand leadership opportunities, confront bias head-on, and build workplaces where work-life balance isn’t a barrier to women’s success.”

The report is based on responses from more than 650 IT professionals across eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, and Japan. (Source: IANS)