Mithoon to Make Mumbai Stage Debut on December 7, Says City “Shaped My Discipline and My Music”

MUMBAI, India — Celebrated music composer Mithoon is set to make his long-awaited Mumbai stage debut on December 7, 2025, marking the official launch of his India Tour 2026–2027. The performance will spotlight his evolution as an artist and his signature emotional sound that has shaped modern Indian film music.

The concert will take place at Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity, designed as an intimate, immersive experience for fans. Mithoon will present a two-hour setlist featuring some of his most beloved tracks, including “Dhun,” “Humdard,” “Tujhe Kitna,” “Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein,” “Tum Hi Ho,” “Aadat,” “Sanam Re,” “Banjaara,” “Beete Lamhein,” and “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga.”

“I wanted this show to feel intimate, like we are all sitting in the same room, sharing the same breath and the same emotion,” Mithoon said in a statement. “Music has always been my most honest language, and this night will allow me to speak it directly to those who matter most. While I have performed at international and homegrown venues, Mumbai has shaped my journey, my discipline, and my music. This will be the first full-scale public show in Mumbai, and sharing these songs with the people who have walked with me — sometimes silently, sometimes loudly — is a blessing I’ve waited many years for.”

The concert will feature an eclectic ensemble of singers and instrumentalists, bringing fans into the composer’s creative universe and revealing the stories and inspirations behind his most iconic songs.

Mithoon’s stage debut arrives at a pivotal moment in his career. He recently curated the music for the blockbuster film “Saiyaara,” and is preparing to release new compositions for the highly anticipated 2026 films “Border 2” and “Awarapan 2.”

The Mumbai concert promises to be a deeply personal, production-rich experience, offering audiences a rare chance to witness Mithoon’s artistry up close as he begins a new musical chapter. (Source: IANS)