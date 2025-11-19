Satya Nadella to Visit India from December 10–12, Set to Meet Top Leaders and Advance AI Collaboration

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella will embark on a three-day visit to India from December 10 to 12, during which he is expected to meet top government leaders and accelerate ongoing discussions on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and digital skilling.

The India-born tech leader will travel to Delhi on December 10, Bengaluru on December 11, and Mumbai on December 12. This marks one of Nadella’s latest engagements with India as Microsoft deepens its footprint in the country’s rapidly expanding cloud and AI ecosystem.

In his previous visit in January, Nadella announced a $3 billion investment to bolster AI and cloud infrastructure in India, alongside major skilling initiatives. At the time, he said India was emerging as a global hub for AI innovation and emphasized Microsoft’s ambition to help make the country “AI-first.” The company also pledged to train 10 million Indians in essential AI skills by 2030.

Microsoft has already surpassed its 2025 target, training 2.4 million people in just one year — with the majority from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and 65 percent of participants being women.

Nadella’s upcoming visit coincides with intensifying competition in India’s AI landscape. Google recently announced a $15 billion investment to build a cutting-edge AI hub in Visakhapatnam, further positioning India as a major global AI center.

Ahead of Nadella’s arrival, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Lisa Monaco, President of Microsoft Global Affairs, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Goyal posted on X that discussions focused on Microsoft’s continued engagement in India and support for AI-led innovation and infrastructure.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen the India–U.S. partnership in artificial intelligence, digital trade, and workforce development, with an eye toward inclusive and sustainable growth.

Nadella’s December visit is expected to reinforce India’s role as a key strategic market for Microsoft and further boost collaboration with policymakers as the country ramps up its AI ambitions. (Source: IANS)