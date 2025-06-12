Miraculous Escape: Passenger in Emergency Exit Seat Sole Survivor of Air India Crash

- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad– In a rare and tragic twist of fate, 38-year-old British national Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada emerged as the sole survivor of Air India Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, killing hundreds on board.

Bucharvada was seated in 11A, a window seat directly behind an emergency exit door on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick. According to aircraft layout data from Aerolopa, seat 11A is located in the first row of the Economy cabin on the right side of the plane, two rows ahead of the wings—positioned just behind one of the aircraft’s emergency exits.

A video taken moments after the crash shows an injured Bucharvada walking toward an ambulance, assisted by bystanders. Speaking in Gujarati, he recounted the horrifying moment: “The plane exploded.” When asked about other passengers, he replied somberly, “They are back there inside [the wreckage].”

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik confirmed Bucharvada’s survival, saying, “The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been located at the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.” Malik also warned that the death toll is likely to rise, given the plane crashed in a heavily populated residential area.

Flight AI171 took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 p.m. IST with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Radar data showed the aircraft reached an altitude of only 625 feet before it lost contact with air traffic control in under a minute.

The aircraft ultimately crashed into the hostel building of B.J. Medical College and Hospital, causing significant damage and triggering an extensive emergency response. Rescue operations, carried out with the assistance of armed forces and local agencies, continued through the evening as authorities worked to assess the full scope of the disaster. (Source: IANS)