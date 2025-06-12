‘Terrible, One of the Worst in Aviation History’: President Trump Reacts to Air India Crash

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad as “terrible” and “one of the worst in aviation history,” offering full support to India in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In remarks to reporters, Trump said, “The plane crash was terrible. I’ve told them—anything we can do, we’ll be over there immediately. It’s a big country, a strong country, and I’m sure they’ll handle it. But it was a horrible crash. We saw the plane—it looked like it was flying pretty well, maybe the engines lost power. That’s a terrible crash, one of the worst in aviation history.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171, was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it went down just minutes after takeoff, crashing into a hostel that housed intern doctors. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson also addressed the public on Thursday, calling it a “difficult day” for the airline and confirming that all efforts are focused on the well-being of those affected.

“Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” Wilson said in a video message shared on X. He noted that the injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals and that Air India has dispatched a special team to Ahmedabad to provide on-ground support.

“We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts,” Wilson said. “We have set up a special helpline for friends and family members seeking information.”

Wilson stressed the importance of sharing only verified information as the investigation unfolds. “Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved.”

An inquiry into the cause of the crash is underway, and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Boeing are expected to assist with the investigation.

“Our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew, and their families, as well as investigators,” Wilson said. (Source: IANS)