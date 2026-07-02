Mindy Kaling Credits Tina Fey and Amy Poehler With Encouraging Her During Weight-Loss Journey

Los Angeles — Mindy Kaling has praised Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for offering encouragement during an early conversation about her desire to lose weight.

Speaking on Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, the 47-year-old actress recalled meeting the two comedians, whom she described as her “heroes,” when she was younger.

“I don’t know why I remember this story, and I’m not proud of it,” Kaling said.

“I don’t know why I would possibly come up with two women that I admire but we were somewhere and I was like, ‘Yeah, I just want to lose 30 pounds’,” she added.

According to Female First UK, Fey and Poehler told Kaling that losing 30 pounds would be too much.

“I remember I was so happy for, like, three weeks after that. I was like, ‘Wow, Amy and Tina don’t think I’m a fat load’. I was so happy, (like) even in the aughts, you guys were like, ‘What, are you crazy?’” Kaling said.

The actress said their response was especially meaningful because she admired both women.

“You could have easily been like, ‘We don’t ever think about it. We’re naturally thin’. It was a kindness for you to acknowledge that, so I could see that in my heroes. It is really fascinating and nice that culture has changed so much,” she said.

Kaling, who has lost a significant amount of weight in recent years, has previously said she does not enjoy having her appearance scrutinized.

The actress, who rose to prominence through her role on the television comedy “The Office,” told Bustle earlier this year that audiences can form strong attachments to how performers look.

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favourite actors loses weight. You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you,” she said.

“Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinised, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture,” Kaling added. (Source: IANS)