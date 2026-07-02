Indian Tourist Arrivals in Nepal Reach Record High in June

Kathmandu — Nepal recorded its highest-ever monthly number of Indian tourists arriving by air in June, helping support the country’s tourism industry amid travel disruptions linked to the U.S.-Iran war.

Nepal welcomed 91,363 foreign tourists during the month, including 41,809 visitors from India, according to the Nepal Tourism Board. Indian travelers accounted for nearly 46% of all international arrivals.

The June figure surpassed the previous record set in May, when 40,782 Indian tourists arrived in Nepal by air.

India has long been Nepal’s largest tourism market, but its share of total foreign arrivals has increased rapidly as more Indians travel internationally. Nepalese tourism officials and businesses believe attracting even a small portion of India’s expanding outbound travel market could provide significant economic benefits.

“Indian visitors are travelling in larger numbers by bus,” said Kiran Neuane, sales and marketing officer at a travel agency catering to Indian tourists.

“Since the US-Iran war, airfares on long-haul routes have become more expensive due to rising fuel prices, and Indian travellers have been choosing Nepal as a relatively cheaper destination,” he said.

Neuane said school and college vacations in India, along with high summer temperatures, also encouraged travelers to visit Nepal as an escape from the heat.

South Asia accounted for more than half of Nepal’s foreign tourists in June. The country received 48,254 visitors from the region, representing 52.8% of total arrivals.

Another 16,152 tourists came from other parts of Asia, accounting for 17.68% of the monthly total.

The United States was Nepal’s second-largest source market in June with 11,836 visitors, followed by mainland China with 9,995. Bangladesh ranked fourth with 4,322 tourists, while Australia completed the top five with 2,896.

Santosh Bikram Thapa, a senior officer at the Nepal Tourism Board, attributed the steady rise in arrivals to expanded international air connections, tourism promotion campaigns, marketing in major source countries and Nepal’s reputation as a safe and attractive destination.

“We are preparing to intensify promotional activities in key source markets, including India, China, the United States, Europe and other major regions, in anticipation of the upcoming tourism season,” he said. (Source: IANS)