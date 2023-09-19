Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to Host Meeting With Indian-American Community on Sept. 27 to Discuss Recent String of Burglaries Targeting Homes of South Asians

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office announced that it will host a meeting with the Indian-American and South Asian community to discuss a string of burglaries targeting homes of South Asians in Greater Boston.

The meeting will be held on September 27th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Goodnow Library located at 21 Concord Road in Sudbury, MA. For more information, please email: mdaoinfo@mass.gov.

There has been a string of breaking and entering incidents into homes across Greater Boston where a significant proportion of the cases involve South Asian families in affluent towns. These break-ins have occured while individuals are out of town and in some cases the perpetrators have entered through the second-floor window of the home. Typically, money and expensive jewelry are stolen from the home.