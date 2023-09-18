Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Vardhan Puri, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal: Our film industry is a true representation of India’s beautiful diversity

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says the Indian film industry is a representation of how beautiful India’s plurality is.

He said: “Our film industry is a true representation of India’s beautiful diversity. Here you will see people from various backgrounds make a living in our industry through sheer talent and work ethic.”

The actor, who is lovingly called the national crush, is very proud of this diversity.

He said: “I’m very proud of this very diversity where when we are on set, we are all one unit working towards the end goal that is making a film/project we are all very happy and proud of. Our film industry is a microcosm of what India is and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.”

Vicky’s next is ‘The Great Indian Family’. The film is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity and how the people of this country are bound by the bond of brotherhood and inclusivity.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release on September 22.

Vardhan Puri on Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘We are going to pray, eat, repeat’

Mumba– The grandson of actor Amrish Puri, Vardhan Puri, who made his first screen appearance in the 2019 film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, revealed his unique and eco-friendly way of celebrating Bappa, during the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year it will be observed on September 19.

Vardhan is super excited to welcome Bappa at his home. Lord Ganesha is called the God of happiness and prosperity, and the actor is a dedicated devotee. Thus, the festival means a lot to him. He has been bringing Bappa home since 2001, and insists that it has been a ‘life changing experience’ for him and his family.

Recalling his memories associated with the festival, Vardhan goes down the memory lane.

The actor said: “Getting to spend time with the family and close friends during the festival is what I enjoy the most. I particularly used to, and still enjoy the whole process of making modaks and then serving them to guests. It’s lovely.”

Vardhan and family have been bringing Bappa home for 22 years, and they do it every year in a unique way. He opened up on their yearly ritual and it is indeed environment friendly as well.

He reveals, “We have a marble Ganesh Ji in our home temple. During the festival, we bring him into our living room and celebrate with him. Once the one-and-a-half days are over, he is taken back to the temple and we immerse an eco-friendly Ganesh Ji in a large pot which eventually turns into a tree.”

The actor and his family have some amazing plans for this year’s Ganpati celebrations as well. What makes it more special for Vardhan is the presence of his niece.

The actor concludes by revealing how they plan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Vardhan added: “There is pure joy and excitement in the Puri household, as my beautiful niece Devika Puri Desai will be with us to enjoy the festivities. The theme is pink and our hearts are full. We’re going to pray and eat and then repeat.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vardhan was last seen in ‘Aseq’, a Horror thriller written and directed by Sarim Momin. Produced under the banner of Jio Studios, it features Sonnalli Seygall and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The actor next has ‘Nautanki’, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, and ‘Gulab’.

‘Fascinating’ to hear PM on glorious traditions of Parliament: Akshay

New Delhi– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said that he was fascinated to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, mentioning about the history and glory of the Indian Parliament.

“Fascinated to hear PM Narendra Modi ji talk about the glorious history and heritage of all that our Parliament has seen over 75 years. What a journey and what amazing milestones,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The ‘Khiladi’ actor said this in response to a post by the Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the first day of the five day Special Session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister while initiating the discussion in the Lower House on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha, recalled several historic moments which have been witnessed by the Parliament during the said period.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘OMG 2’, a comedy-drama film about sex education in Indian schools. It is a sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar.

He next has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, also starring Parineeti Chopra. Akshay will be seen as Jaswant Singh Gill in the survival thriller directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay also has an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Sky Force’, ‘Shankara’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

