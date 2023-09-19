Surmayee Shaam: A Melodic Journey to Support a Future for Every Child on Sunday, Sept. 24

- Advertisement -

MAYNARD, MA–Sudha Subbaraman (Sudha Kumar) and A Future for Every Child (AFEC) jointly present an afternoon of melodious music Surmayee Shaam: Inspirations and Legacies, on Sunday, Sep 24, 2023, 4-6 pm at The Sanctuary at Maynard.

All proceeds will benefit orphaned and vulnerable youth in India.

Imagine being forced into homelessness on your 18th birthday with no money or support. Unfortunately, every year over 50,000 youth aging out of Care Homes in India face this dire future. AFEC helps youth aging out of institutional care get the training and mentoring necessary to become self-sufficient and live a productive life.

Since 2019, AFEC has enrolled more than 1000 youth in their program, with less than a 5% dropout rate and 360+ in steady employment after completing training in diverse fields such as IT, nursing, automotive repair, and hospitality.

Inspired by AFEC’s mission, Sudha, a Boston-area singer, songwriter, and composer, decided to use her talents to make a difference. She has conceived of the event Inspirations and Legacies – a benefit concert dedicated to supporting the noble cause of A Future for Every Child. Sudha hopes the event will touch hearts and contribute to a brighter future for underprivileged youth.

Sudha’s versatility shines through as she effortlessly blends the Carnatic and Hindustani classical traditions, a testament to her years of rigorous training under the guidance of notable gurus such as Smt. Swati Panda, Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, and the esteemed Padmashree Gundecha Brothers. Sudha has been an active performer of classical, devotional, abhangs, bhavgeet, and popular Indian music, captivating audiences in the Boston area for many years. A talented ensemble of local musicians will accompany Sudha at this concert.

Sudha’s passion for her art and her commitment to philanthropy make this concert an unmissable opportunity to witness the power of music and its ability to transform lives.

Join Sudha and her talented ensemble of musicians as they take the stage on Sunday, Sep 24, 2023, 4-6 pm at The Sanctuary at Maynard. Doors will open at 3.30pm and light snacks will be served. Your attendance and support will contribute directly to AFEC, ensuring that their vital work continues to impact the lives of countless children.