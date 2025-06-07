‘Metro In Dino’ Trailer Unveils a Riveting Saga of Love in the Urban Jungle

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — The trailer for Metro In Dino, the highly anticipated musical drama directed by Anurag Basu, was unveiled on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Bandra West, offering a poignant and layered portrayal of modern love stories unfolding against the backdrop of a bustling cityscape.

Structured in Basu’s signature hyperlink format, the film interweaves the lives of four couples, each navigating emotional complexities, unexpected turns, and life-altering decisions in a city that never stops moving. The film is described as the final chapter of Basu’s trilogy that began with the acclaimed Life in a… Metro (2007).

The trailer hints at themes that are at once deeply personal and universally resonant, capturing the essence of love, longing, heartbreak, and connection in today’s urban world. With the heartbeat of the city pulsing through each frame, the narrative appears more intense, more vulnerable, and more soul-stirring than ever.

An ensemble cast brings these stories to life, featuring Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The characters reflect a wide spectrum of urban experiences—young love, second chances, fractured relationships, and rediscovering connection in unlikely places.

The trailer also showcases striking visuals of city life — from solitary metro rides to crowded streets — turning the city itself into a living, breathing character. “It’s about falling in love with the same person over and over again,” one voiceover reflects, underscoring the film’s emotional core.

Earlier, the film’s first track, “Zamaana Lage”, was launched at a star-studded event attended by the cast, director Anurag Basu, legendary composer Pritam, and singers Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya.

Metro In Dino also marks yet another collaboration between Anurag Basu and Pritam — a creative partnership that began with Gangster and has since delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved music.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Metro In Dino is set to hit theatres on July 4, 2025. (Source: IANS)