‘Serial’ Fake Kerala Bride Arrested Just Hours Before Eighth Wedding

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram— In a dramatic twist befitting a crime thriller, a woman accused of marrying and duping at least seven men across Kerala was arrested just hours before what would have been her eighth wedding, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

Reshma Chandrasekeran, believed to be in her early 30s and mother to a two-year-old child, was taken into custody by Aryanadu Police on Friday from a beauty parlour where she was preparing for the ceremony. Her arrest followed a tip-off from her would-be groom — a local body member from Pothencode — who had grown suspicious of her behavior.

“She is currently in our custody. Her arrest has been formally recorded, and she will be produced before the local court soon,” a police official told IANS.

How the Groom Raised the Alarm

The groom said he had connected with Reshma last month through a matrimonial website, where a woman acting as a mediator introduced her as a prospective match. The two met in a Kottayam mall, where Reshma told him she had grown up as an orphan and had few living relatives — explaining why no one from her side would attend the June 6 wedding.

But red flags began to emerge during a visit to the groom’s friend’s house the night before the planned wedding. The friend’s wife found Reshma’s behavior odd and urged her husband to warn the groom.

On Friday, as Reshma arrived at the beauty parlour, her handbag was discreetly searched, allegedly revealing documents related to multiple past marriages. The groom promptly alerted police, leading to her arrest on the spot.

A Pattern of Deception

Police say Reshma’s modus operandi was deceptively simple: after marrying her targets — complete with traditional rituals and the exchange of the mangalasutra — she would disappear within days, severing all communication. Each time, she allegedly made off with the gold chain and other valuables received during the ceremonies.

“We are reaching out to the men she previously married based on the information gathered during interrogation,” a senior officer said. “She also appeared to be planning at least two more weddings in the near future.”

Community Shock and Legal Action

The revelations have shocked the local community, raising alarm over growing instances of matrimonial fraud and the vulnerabilities of online matchmaking platforms. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full scale of the fraud and whether any accomplices were involved.

As the case unfolds, authorities are urging vigilance among those using matrimonial services and cautioning the public to conduct thorough background checks before proceeding with formal relationships. (Source: IANS)