Docuseries ‘In Transit’ Trailer Explores Love, Identity, and Life Beyond the Binary

Mumbai— The trailer for In Transit, a compelling new docuseries exploring the lives of transgender and non-binary individuals across India, has been released ahead of its premiere on June 13 on Prime Video.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the Tiger Baby banner, the four-part series offers an intimate look into the lives of nine remarkable individuals navigating life beyond the gender binary. Through their deeply personal stories, In Transit highlights the courage it takes to live authentically in a world that often demands conformity.

“Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process,” said Sood. “Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories into people’s homes and to challenge the barriers that still exist around gender identity. Through our fantastic and heroic characters, we believe audiences everywhere will find something to relate to in their journeys of self-discovery and belonging.”

The series introduces a wide array of voices from across the country — from a young educator in Tripura, to a classical musician in Bangalore, and a corporate professional in Mumbai — each navigating the emotional, societal, and personal complexities of life outside the binary framework.

Producer Zoya Akhtar shared, “In Transit is a very special series for us. At Tiger Baby, we are committed to telling diverse Indian stories, and this series is an effort to amplify voices that are often unheard.”

Co-producer Reema Kagti added, “These are universal stories — of identity, acceptance, and the human desire to find a place where one truly belongs. With In Transit, we wanted to create something authentic and lasting.”

Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India, called the series “poignant and powerful.”

“In Transit offers a deeply personal and honest look into lives lived beyond society’s traditional definitions. It’s a celebration of love, resilience, and the quest for identity,” he said.

Set to premiere on June 13, In Transit promises to be not just a documentary but a transformative storytelling experience — one that aims to expand empathy, challenge norms, and celebrate individuality.

(Source: IANS)