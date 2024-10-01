Meet Hema Rani, the Mystery Boston Woman Who Met Indian Prime Minister Modi During His Recent Visit to New York

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The Boston mystery woman Hema Rani, who was fascinated by just touching Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to New York, raised many questions, including whether she was a real Bostonian or imported from India to greet the Indian Prime Minister in US.

Yes, she is real. Her name is Hema Rani. She has lived in Greater Boston for about six years with her husband and children.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Rani talks about her fascination Prime Minister Modi and his political philosophy. INDIA New England News also spoke with her Husband Pramod Kumar and a family friend, Sanjeev Jha.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The controversy about Ms. Rani began with a twitter (now X) post by a gentleman named Prashant Bhushan. His post said: “This woman was transported from Delhi to USA to do this drama for Modi. He now needs to go to the US & ship a welcome committee from India to do “Modi! Modi!”.

The post was followed by a video below, in which the woman identifies herself only as from Indian state of Bihar who now lives in Boston.

https://x.com/pbhushan1/status/1838223982211772902

In the video, she is emotional and seems to too excited to meet and touch Modi. She is heard talking about Modi and saying this in Hindi (rough translation in English): “….We will see him. I don’t need anything. I just need Modi. I have to see him. I have a dream. No, but I touched. I touched….”