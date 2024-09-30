Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anupam Kher calls his production ‘The Signature’, an exploration of the complexities of life

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be soon seen in the streaming title ‘The Signature’, has called the project an exploration of the complexities of life and the victory of the human spirit.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. The trailer of the film, which was recently released, showcases Anupam’s character of Arvind navigating his wife’s sudden health crisis, grappling with the emotional and medical strain it places on their relationship. ‘The Signature’ marks his 525th film.

Talking about the film, the senior actor said in a statement, “‘The Signature’ is one such project, an exploration of the complexities of life and the triumph of the human spirit. As an actor and producer, this Flim is close to my heart, and I am thrilled to share it with audiences through ZEE5. It’s a reminder that no matter how difficult life may seem, there’s always hope for a fresh start against all odds”.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, ‘The Signature’ is set to stream on ZEE5 from October 4.

AK Studio continues to build on its illustrious track record of producing content that captivates audiences across the globe. It is known for producing the critically acclaimed docu-series ‘Lal Qilley Se Goonj’ for History TV, ‘The Anupam Kher Show’, ‘Khwaabon Ki Zameen Par’, and ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, and others.

Meanwhile, the senior actor also has ‘Vijay 69’ in the pipeline in which he portrays the role of a 69-year-old man who competes in a triathlon. The film is directed by Akshay Roy and is scheduled for release on Netflix this year.

Deepika Padukone’s lifestyle takes a 360 turn, embraces her inner homemaker

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently reveling in the joys of motherhood, on Monday shared a playful video for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. In the lighthearted clip, Deepika humorously showcases how she patiently waits for her husband at home, capturing the warmth and fun of their relationship while offering a glimpse into their life as a family.

On September 8, Deepika and Ranveer officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Deepika took to Instagram Stories, where she has an impressive 80.2 million followers, to re-share a fun Reel video titled, “Me when my husband tells me he will be home at 5:00 and it’s now 5:01.”

The playful clip features a little baby running towards the door, peering out through the glass with binoculars, perfectly capturing the anticipation of waiting for a loved one. Deepika tagged Ranveer Singh in the post and added a big smiley sticker, adding to the lighthearted charm of the moment.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 with Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’, directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Her first screen appearance was in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video “Naam Hai Tera” in 2005.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with ‘Om Shanti Om’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has then appeared in movies like– ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Lafangey Parindey’, ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Deepika essayed the lead character alongside Ranveer in the 2015 historical romance film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

She then essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the 2018 historical drama ‘Padmaavat’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer in the lead roles, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Deepika has most recently appeared in ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

She will be next seen along with Ranveer in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

Mrunal Thakur shares excitement on winning Best Performance in a Leading Role at IIFA Utsavam

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, ‘Sita Ramam’ and others, has reacted after her big win at the recently concluded IIFA Utsavam.

The actress took home the trophy for Performance in a Leading Role – Female (Telugu) for her portrayal of Yashna in the hit film ‘Hi Nanna’ at IIFA Utsavam.

Mrunal expressed, “I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed me to explore the depths of love and emotion. I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine; it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling”.

She further mentioned, “I’m excited to continue this journey and share more meaningful stories with my audience. This is my first ever IIFA award and it’s a special win to be sharing this award alongside such incredible actors like Rani ma’am who won in Hindi, Aishwarya ma’am who won in Tamil. This honour is truly made special owing to this”.

Mrunal’s heartfelt performance has resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility. Her ability to bring complex characters to life has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the across film industries in India.

Her latest win comes on the heels of her recent victory at the SIIMA Awards, where she was feted with the trophy for the Best Actress (Critics) in a leading role for ‘Hi Nanna’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in ‘Son of Sardaar’. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan’s comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ in the pipeline.

Rekha’s IIFA performance revives memories of 5 iconic actresses who effortlessly juggled acting and dance

Mumbai– Veteran actress Rekha left everyone mesmerised as she took to the stage at IIFA awards recently and performed on multiple songs including ‘Piya Tose Naina Lage Re’ from ‘Guide’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’. The performance was a testament to her eternal beauty and her craft of dancing that has stood the test of time.

Rekha’s work in cinema has always been a blend of good acting chops, grace and her excellence in dance. The senior actress finds her name in the league of rare actresses of cinema who juggle great dance with solid acting performances. But, who are the other members of this league?

Let’s take a look at the actresses who were not just amazing with their acting but also their dance.

1. Sridevi: Her performance in ‘Sadma’ will leave you numb, her performance in ‘Chaalbaaz’ will leave you rolling on the floor laughing, and her dance in ‘Mere Haathon Mein’ and in the instrumental dance tack of ‘Chandni’ will induce a strong current and the urge to dance with your heart. Such was the range of Sridevi. The actress effortlessly swung between her acting abilities and her skill in dance.

2. Jayalalithaa: The late politician and actress Jayalalithaa was considered the ‘Queen of Tamil’ cinema prior to her long stint in the corridors of politics. While she had a short acting career owing to her political aspirations, she managed to leave a lasting impact with her craft of dancing, and her grace on screen.

3. Hema Malini: After ruling the roost with her acting sting, the actress still performs Bharatanatyam in cultural events. The actress studied Kuchipudi with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas’s ‘Ramcharitmanas’. She also performed in Mysuru on the eve of Dussehra in 2007, where she played the roles of Sati, Parvati and Durga.

4. Waheeda Rehman: The younger generation would have seen her gut-wrenching portrayal of a distraught mother in the song ‘Luka Chuppi’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’ but the veteran actress has a million arrows in her quiver when it comes to emoting for the screen, and when you rub the concoction of her dance performances on these arrows, they become a lethal weapon for the celluloid. Her performances in songs like ‘Piya Tose Naina’ and ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ are for the ages.

5. Madhuri Dixit: The greatest of all times in this league. Madhuri not just delivered a string of terrific performances across genres (who could forget her performance in ‘Anjaam’?) but also excelled at the artform of dance. If songs like ‘Ek Do Teen’ and ‘Channe Ke Khet Mein’ have gone on to become iconic songs, it’s because of Madhuri’s dancing prowess.

Alizeh wins ‘IIFA Best Debutant’ award for ‘Farrey’: Couldn’t have asked for a better start

Mumbai– Alizeh, the niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who made a striking entrance into the film industry with her debut in the 2023 heist thriller ‘Farrey’, has bagged the prestigious IIFA Best Debutant Award (Female) 2024, marking a significant milestone in her budding career.

Talking about the same, Alizeh said: “This feels like a dream come true. I’ve been attending IIFA since I was a kid, and to now be standing on this stage, accepting an award for my own film, is absolutely surreal.”

“Being part of ‘Farrey’ as my debut project has been such a rewarding and incredible journey as an actor, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Soumendra Padhi, K Kohl, Nikhil, my family, and the entire team for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m so grateful for all of it, thank you so much,” she added.

Directed by Soumendra, the movie stars Alizeh in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film ‘Bad Genius’.

‘Farrey’ premiered at 54th International Film Festival of India and it was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

On the personal front, Alizeh is the daughter of actor, and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan (sister of Salman Khan). She has an elder brother named Ayaan Agnihotri.

Alizeh made her acting debut as a child in her father Atul Agnihotri’s directorial film ‘Hello’. The 2008 thriller film starred Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Sharat Saxena in the lead roles.

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, ‘One Night @ the Call Center’. It also had cameo roles by Salman and Katrina Kaif.

Saiyami resumes film’s shoot opposite Sunny Deol in Hyderabad after finishing Ironman triathlon

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher, who recently completed the Ironman triathlon in Germany, has returned to her professional commitments. The actress spared no time, and has resumed the shoot of her upcoming movie in Hyderabad.

The yet-to-be-titled film sees her opposite Sunny Deol. Saiyami is back on set, balancing her passion for sports with her commitment to her craft.

Speaking about her return to work, Saiyami said, “Finishing the Ironman 70.3 has been a long standing dream”.

She further mentioned, “The race has put me in a very positive frame of mind and I feel rejuvenated. I have really pushed my limits, and I’m bringing that same energy back to the set. Working with Sunny sir is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue this journey with the team in Hyderabad”.

The Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races in the world. It is organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), and consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run completed in that order, a total of 140.6 miles. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

The Ironman World Championship has become known for its grueling length, harsh race conditions, and television coverage.

Meanwhile, Saiyami was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ in which she shared the screen with Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Parvin Dabas and Sharib Hashmi. The film was released on Prime Video on June 28, 2024.

Saiyami’s remarkable achievement coupled with her professionalism continues to set a powerful example for her fans, reinforcing the message that determination and passion can help one excel in any field.

When Kareena Kapoor called out Bollywood for its male dominance

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor, best known for her outstanding performances in ‘Chameli’ and ‘Refugee’, once called out the Bollywood industry for its male dominance.

In a throwback video, when asked about her ideal role in the film, Bebo said, “Ideal role? Ideal role, actually I don’t have an ideal role. As long as the role is good, it’s okay, because this is a male-dominated industry like I did in my first film, it was a very good role, I’d like to get meaty roles like that I’d like to get meaty roles like that.”

Kareena made her power-packed debut in 2000 with Abhishek Bachchan, who also debuted in the same film alongside Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. Later, Kareena was praised for her breathtaking role in the action drama film that made her earn her Filmfare For Best Actor Female Debut.

She later featured in several films including, ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge!’, ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, ‘Talaash: The Hunt Begins…’, ‘Khushi’, ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’ and war-drama ‘L.O.C. Kargil’.

In 2004, she astonished everyone after featuring in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial ‘Chameli’. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna, Shahil Raichand, Yashpal Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, Pankaj Jha, Kabir Sadanand, Makrand Deshpande, Tarun Shukla and Mahek Chahal in a special appearance role. The drama film made her earned special jury recognition at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

She also earned two Critics Awards for Best Actress for her 2004 film ‘Dev’ and her 2006 film ‘Omkara’. In the upcoming years, she received the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Jab We Met’ and 2010 film ‘We Are Family’ respectively.

On the personal front, on October 16, 2012, Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Later, she gave birth to their sons Taimur and Jehangir in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena said that despite adding Khan to her name she would continue practicing Hinduism after marriage.

The ‘Bodyguard’ fame actress is all set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. (IANS)