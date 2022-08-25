Meet & Greet Actors Added to the Hilarious Adaptation of Shakespeare’s Classic Hamlet on Aug. 28 in Andover

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA – Witness a hilarious adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic Hamlet and a chance to Meet & Greet. Winner of multiple awards and winner of hearts of all theater lovers at Prithvi Theater and across the globe – an award winning play by award winning director Rajat Kapoor will be staged in Andover, MA, on Aug. 28, 2022.

There is a special Add-On opportunity to Meet & Greet with these wonderful stars Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Neil Bhoopalam, Mansi Multani, Puja Sarup and Mallika Singh for first 25 who purchase the tickets (Meet & Greet Tickets – $50).

This comedy play presented by the Academy of Creative Arts in collaboration with Prayog Theater Group – NJ, the play will be staged at 5:30 PM at Collins Center for the Performing Arts, located at 100 Shawsheen Road in Andover.

For tickets visit https://academyofcreativearts.com/hamlet or more information / sponsorship / group tickets call Java at 781.308.9899 / Hetal 201.844.4462.

Can anyone think of a comical adaptation of the classic tragedy HAMLET? Well Rajat Kapoor and team successfully deliver such a play. This is not your traditional & tragic Hamlet – This is a FULL ON COMEDY PLAY – a rare opportunity to experience such a class act and award winning play. If tragedy is not your cup of tea, its lighter and comic counterpart is sure to tickle your funny bone,” And to top it off, we will have select opportunities for Boston audiences to meet & click with these Bollywood celebrities in addition to witnessing an excellent adaptation & a witty comedy.” said Java Joshi and Hetal Joshi, the Founders of the Burlington, MA-based Academy of Creative Arts.

“It’s a MASTERPIECE” – says Mumbai Theater Guide.

The British Theater guide calls it “a multi-layered piece of theater”, The Hindu says – “it’s a captivating fare” – “the performances are breathtaking in its audacious humor.”

The Mumbai Theater Guide says – “It will make your eyes pop out, air stand and heart wrench.”

“It’s punchy fun, instinctual comic, and pleasingly accessible,” says Exeunt Magazine

This play is being staged as a tribute in memory of Java’s father, late Prof. Satish Mehta, who was an award winning writer and director, well-known for pioneering Prayog (Experiment) Theater in Indore and Bhopal, India that has been successfully running and executing the legacy of creating and delivering experimental theater for over 50 years. Prof. Mehta’s son and Java’s brother, Ameeya Mehta, started the NJ chapter of Prayog in 2015, continuing the legacy of his father to promote the love for experimental theater.

A little about the director and the actors:

RAJAT KAPOOR is an Indian actor, screenwriter and film director well-known for his outstanding work in Monsoon Wedding, Dil Chahta Hai, Kapoor and Sons, Bheja Fry, Ankhon Dekhi, Drishyam 1 & 2, Mithya, Gehraiyaan etc.

VINAY PATHAK is an accomplished theater and film actor. He has starred in many films including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, Island City, Fire, Bombay Boys, Chalo Dilli, Manorama six feet under, Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, Chintu ka Birthday, Ramprasad ke Tehrvi, Tashkent Files etc. and had a supporting role in movies like Jism, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and My Name is Khan.

NEIL BHOOPALAM is an Indian television, stage, and film actor. He is known for his roles in films such as No One Killed Jessica, Shaitan, NH10, Lust Stories, Ungli and the Indian TV series 24. Bhoopalam started his Bollywood career with the film “Mera Dil Leke Dekho” although he is primarily a stage actor. He has acted in several prominent plays such as Nadir Khan’s A Few Good Men and Hamlet — The Clown Prince by Rajat Kapoor.

MANSI MULTANI is an Indian film actress. She is known for the Bollywood films Pari, Island City and Kadakh. She started her career as a theater artist. Mansi has been part of more than 600 theater plays. She has been continuously active in the film industry since the year 2010.

PUJA SARUP is an Actor, Director and Acting Coach based in Mumbai. She completed her MA in Theatre Arts from Mumbai University and studied at ‘Helikos: International School of Theatre Creation’ (Florence, Italy). She is the Co-Founder of theatre company ‘Patchworks Ensemble’.

The play has an ensemble cast of nine of Mumbai’s best theater artists who will be clowning around and putting up quite a show.

More Information & Tickets: https://academyofcreativearts.com/hamlet