Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Khushboo Atre, and more…

- Advertisement -

Why Kiara Advani bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is set to appear in the upcoming episode of the Karan Johar hosted chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with actor Shahid Kapoor, once bitchslapped her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor in her head.

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” Kiara said.

Karan immediately validated her decision to bitchslap Shahid and said, “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too.”

The new episode will see sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur as Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 streams new episodes every Thursday at 12 midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

All in jest! Vijay says Ananya believes in mermaids; she gives it back to him

New Delhi– Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how his “Liger” co-star Ananya Panday believes in the existence of mermaids.

He jokingly said: “Ananya believes that mermaids exist and she is really fond of them.” To this, Ananya replied: “Yes, they do exist and Vijay believes in aliens.”

During their film promotion in the Capital, both Vijay and Ananya shared some BTS moments with IANS.

Praising the “Student of the Year 2” actress, Vijay said: “She is hard-working and dedicated to cinema. Moreover, she is quite imaginative like a kid and at certain times her imagination can be big. And at times, it can lead her to be funny.”

Ananya has played different kinds of roles in movies such as “Student of the Year 2”, “Khaali Peeli”, and “Gehraiyaan”.

Though some of her films failed at the box office, there are a lot of hopes that she has from “Liger”. Moreover, she wanted to be part of a commercial film like this and thus getting an opportunity to be part of it made her happy.

Ananya said: “I try to give my best in most of the films but whether it works at the box office or not is something in my hand. I can’t take the pressure but of course I can try to improve.”

She added: “With this film, it’s completely a commercial masala film and I always wanted to be part of such a movie. This is the biggest thing ever and I am really looking forward to the audience liking the movie and my work.”

Working with Pankaj Tripathi is like being in acting school: Khushboo Atre

Mumbai– Actress Khushboo Atre, who plays the wife of Pankaj Tripathi’s character Madhav Mishra in the web series ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, reveals what it was like to work with her co-star in the third season and her role in it.

She shares: “In the last season, they were newlyweds and now people will get to see what happens after some time of marriage. Pankaj ji is a very simple man. He is very easy and accommodating to work with. Also, the chemistry we have built together on screen comes very naturally. Hence, it looks very effortless on screen as well. He is an academy in himself.”

The actress who worked in ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal – Justice, Out of Order’ and others, reveals how her character Ratna will evolve in the third season.

“I think honesty is the biggest value while preparing for any character. Ratna is very real and honest so I try to achieve that.”

Giving insight about the show, she states, “It is going to be Madhav Mishra’s toughest cast ever. This season, the show gets bigger and better as the witty lawyer tackles one of the toughest cases of his career as he has a face off with a steel-gritted Assistant Public Prosecutor Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad. It was a very fruitful experience. All the co-actors are so amazing at what they do and the vibe on set was very homely. ”

While talking about on her upcoming projects, she shares: “I shot for a feature film in UK this month, which will come next year. Then, there are few short films in the pipeline and one other project is set to go on floors. Apart from that I’m doing theatres and plays regularly.”

The biggest stars are most humble and grounded: Zayn Ibad Khan

Mumbai– Even as for many years there has been a discussion on the difference between an actor and a star, ‘Aashiqana’ actor Zayn Ibad Khan does not believe that there is a difference between the two and shares his perspective about nepotism in the industry.

“I don’t believe in this phenomenon. I think the one who does his work truthfully and gives his heart and soul and everything to his work is a star. And the biggest stars are always the most humble and grounded because they have been through a journey that makes them like that. I believe the one who is down-to-earth even after huge success, is the real star,” he says.

While the opportunities are plenty, so is the competition in the industry right now. This is probably the reason why the actor and star difference is not that prominent. Also, OTT has changed the game for many.

The whole discussion around how knowing someone in showbiz helps one get through good projects is a never-ending debate, the actor said.

“In fact there are some really bad viruses in the industry and they never let outsiders work in the industry. If they think you are the one who has the potential, they will try to capture you and your forthcoming work by making you fall for their exclusive contracts,” shares the ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ fame.

“I have not fallen into this trap, but I know a lot of people who got entangled leading to their talent wastage,” he claimed.

“I think that it is okay for someone who has links and sources in the industry or maybe star kids might be considered first for any part. But the one who has that talent will stay because this industry is not owned by anyone. If you do good, things will eventually fall into place no matter who you are, a star kid or a nobody like me,” he adds.

‘Paatal Lok’ gave me my big break, says Ishwak Singh

Mumbai– Actor Ishwak Singh, who received positive response for his work in the streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’ is about to complete ten years in the industry and the actor gives the credit to another hugely popular streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’ for bringing him the audience love and recognition.

In ‘Rocket Boys’, Ishwak played Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, but it was ‘Paatal Lok’, where he played the character of Imran Ansari, a policeman who makes it to the IPS, and grabbed eyeballs, thanks to his work.

The actor is extremely grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. But he confesses he has a special spot for ‘Paatal Lok’ that saw him achieve a major breakthrough.

“It’s almost a decade since my journey in the film industry began but it was ‘Paatal Lok’ that catapulted my career in the industry,” he said.

“It gave me the identity that I always looked for as an actor given the role I was given and the appreciation that came my way. I am surely grateful for all the other opportunities that I have gotten previously because without those roles I would not be where I am today. But sometimes it’s that one role, one character that opens those closed doors for you,” he added.

‘Paatal Lok’ is a crime thriller web series which released in 2020. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee. (IANS)