BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony in Tyngsboro, MA on October 11

- Advertisement -

Tyngsboro, MA – A new chapter in spiritual and cultural life in the Merrimack Valley region will begin this fall, as the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir hosts the Shilanyas Vidhi, a traditional Vedic foundation stone-laying ceremony, on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts.

The sacred Shilanyas Vidhi marks the ceremonial beginning of construction for the new BAPS Mandir, a spiritual center that will serve the local Hindu community and foster values of devotion, unity, and service.

The event will take place at 50 Westford Rd, Tyngsboro, MA 01879, with parking available at 300 Potash Hill Road.

A Sacred Beginning

Rooted in ancient Vedic traditions, the Shilanyas ceremony is one of the most significant milestones in temple construction. It involves the placement of sacred stones at the foundation, invoking divine blessings for the successful completion of the Mandir and for it to become a beacon of peace, spirituality, and community engagement for generations to come.

Annakut Utsav – A Festival of Devotion and Gratitude

Alongside the Shilanyas ceremony, attendees will also experience the Annakut Utsav — a joyous celebration in which a wide array of delicacies are lovingly prepared and offered to the deity. This vibrant display of devotion, gratitude, and community spirit is a hallmark of BAPS traditions and draws visitors from across the region.