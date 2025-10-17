Mary Millben Defends PM Modi, Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Trump and India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– American singer and cultural ambassador Mary Millben sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying Modi is “doing the best for India” and understands the “long game” of diplomacy.

Her remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of caving to Trump’s claim that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia.

Taking to X, Millben wrote, “You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the U.S. is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country.”

She added, “I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one — you.”

Millben, known for performing the Indian national anthem during Modi’s 2023 state visit to the U.S., first met the Prime Minister in Washington, D.C., where she touched his feet in respect following her performance — a moment that drew significant attention.

Her defense of Modi followed Gandhi’s post reacting to Trump’s latest comments on India’s oil imports. Trump had described Modi as a “great man” and India as an “incredible country,” saying he had been “assured” that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia. “You can’t do it immediately,” Trump said, “but the process will be over soon.”

Responding on X, Gandhi accused Modi of timidity, claiming that “PM Modi is frightened of Trump,” and listed what he called evidence of subservience — from letting Trump announce India’s energy policy to canceling ministerial visits and avoiding major international meetings.

Trump’s comments came as India continued to source around 34 percent of its crude imports from Russia in September, despite U.S. pressure. Washington has also imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian oil imports from Russia, while refraining from taking similar action against China.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations between India and the U.S. are ongoing in Washington, with India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal leading discussions. The Commerce Ministry has said India could increase imports of U.S. crude and natural gas worth $12–13 billion, provided prices remain competitive. (Source: IANS)