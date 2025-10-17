New York Mayor Eric Adams Hosts Diwali Celebration, Praises Indian Community’s Role in City Life

- Advertisement -

New York– New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a vibrant Diwali celebration at his official residence, Gracie Mansion, extending warm greetings to the Indian community and applauding their enduring contributions to the city’s cultural and economic fabric.

Representing the Consulate General of India in New York, Deputy Consul General Vishal Jayeshbhai Harsh conveyed festive wishes, emphasizing Diwali’s timeless message of light, hope, and joy. “A joyous Diwali celebration hosted by Mayor Eric Adams at his official residence, Gracie Mansion. The Mayor warmly greeted the Indian community and commended their vibrant contributions to New York’s cultural and economic life,” the Indian Consulate General in New York posted on X.

The event underscored the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora’s influence across New York and the broader United States, where Diwali has become an increasingly mainstream festival symbolizing unity, positivity, and cultural harmony.

In Atlanta, the Indian Consul (Education) and Head of Chancery participated in the first-ever Diwali celebrations at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, where state officials, dignitaries, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora gathered to honor India’s rich traditions.

Earlier on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the Indian community for Diwali celebrations at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Flushing. DCG Vishal J. Harsh extended greetings and thanked the Governor for her continued support of the Indian diaspora in New York State.

In Houston, Indian Consul General D.C. Manjunath celebrated Diwali alongside Mayor John Whitmire at Houston City Hall. The Consul General expressed gratitude to the Mayor and the City of Houston for embracing the spirit of the festival and celebrating unity in diversity — a reflection of the shared values connecting India and the United States.

“The celebrations also showcased the classical dance form Kathak, offering audiences a glimpse into India’s artistic heritage. Warm thanks to elected officials and community partners for joining in this vibrant celebration of light, hope, and harmony,” the Consulate General of India in Houston posted on X. (Source: IANS)