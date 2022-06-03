Manju Sheth and Mandy Pant-Jharna Madan Duo Present Woman of the Year Gala as Director/Hostess and Masters of Ceremonies, Respectively

BOSTON—The trio of Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, Mandy Pant and Jharna Madan has again returned to the 19th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala on Friday at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Dr. Sheth, director of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala, will also serve as hostess of the evening. Ms. Pant and Ms. Madan will conduct the evening and award ceremonies as Masters of Ceremonies.

“This year’s gala is a comeback event after two years of the pandemic as we are all trying to get back to a different way of life,” said Dr. Sheth. “We will celebrate the spirit of resilience, optimism and the desire to achieve despite tough circumstances by showcasing the journey of 11 extraordinary women. We are very excited about the event. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Dr. Sheth is a Board-Certified Internist with keen interest in women’s health. She works at Harvard Vanguard/ Atrius Health. She was voted in the 150 ‘Women of Influence’ by YW of Boston in 2016. Dr. Sheth served as president of Indian Medical Association of New England in 2013. She has been a big advocate for empowerment of women and has been voted Woman of the year in 2011. Dr. Sheth is the creator and host of the popular “Chai with Manju” celebrity interview series

Ms. Pant is Academic Research Director at Intel. She works with leading academic researchers worldwide and technical experts to seed and drive research efforts in areas of strategic importance to Intel in particular and the computing industry in general. She has published 20+ technical papers in prestigious VLSI conferences and journals, has two issued patents and five pending patents.

She received her Bachelors (B.Tech) in Computer Science and Engineering from I.I.T Kharagpur, India, a Masters (MS) in Electrical Engineering and a Doctorate (PhD) in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA.

She is regarded as a very strong and motivating technical speaker having given numerous invited talks at various conferences and universities, including several keynote talks and distinguished lectures. She is an active proponent of STE(A) M for Women and young girls and has participated in various efforts in promoting it across the nation in general and in the New England area in particular. She is an avid reader, traveler, dancer and yoga enthusiast.

Ms. Madan is a senior interior designer and project manager and a TV Asia correspondent in Boston. She is closely associated with the Indian community in the New England area and is involved in many successful charitable, community oriented and commercial events in the area. As a local correspondent for TV Asia, she covers Indian events in the New England Area.