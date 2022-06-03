Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance of the Indian Parliament, Will be Guest of Honor at the Woman of the Year Awards Gala

BOSTON—INDIA New England News announced that Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance of the Parliament of India, will be the guest of honor at the 19th annual Woman of the Year Awards gala on Friday at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Mr. Sinha, a BJP Lok Sabha Member from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, is a second term MP. He won his Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 with record margins. As Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance since 2019, Mr. Sinha leads the 31-member Parliamentary panel that has oversight of the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs, Statistics & Program Implementation, and the Niti Aayog (the government planning agency).

Mr. Sinha is in Boston for his son, Rishabh’s, Hindu wedding on June 10. He will also be getting married in August at a Sikh wedding. His wife’s name is Simran Virk. They have already had a court marriage.

INDIA New England News will honor 11 outstanding women in various categories this year. In addition, as announced previously, Veena and Carnatic music legend Durga Krishnan, who has taught Veena for about five decades, will be honored with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. About 350 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders will attend the Woman of the Year gala this year.

“We’re excited to have Mr. Sinha as our Guest of Honor,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the Woman of the Year and publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times.

Mr. Sinha has opened the debate on India’s Annual Budget on multiple occasions. He has introduced several important Private Member Bills including Climate Change (Net Zero Carbon) Bill 2021 as well as several constitutional amendments to strengthen the functioning of India’s legislative system.

Mr. Sinha chairs the India-Canada Track II Strategic Dialogue and is a member of the India-USA Track II Strategic Dialogue. He is also a member of two key Parliamentary Committees: Public Accounts Committee and General Purposes Committee.

Previously, Mr. Sinha served on India’s Council of Ministers from 2014 to 2019; first, as the Minister of State for Finance and then as the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. During his time as a Minister, Mr. Sinha gained wide recognition as an innovative and results-oriented policymaker with singular successes ranging from piloting the legislation that brought

in India’s game-changing bankruptcy code to establishing India’s sovereign wealth fund (the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund) to privatizing multiple airports under an entirely new regulatory framework.

As Aviation Minister, Mr. Sinha was instrumental in upgrading safety and security across India’s fast-growing aviation system. He launched the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme which expanded the number of operational airports in India by 50% in just three years. UDAN was awarded the 2020 Prime Minister’s Award for Policy Excellence. Mr. Sinha also implemented several major digital initiatives such as the Digital Sky drone policy, the DigiYatra digital traveler program, and the national alldigital Air Traffic Control Center.

Prior to his career in public service, Mr. Sinha was Partner at Omidyar Network (ON) and the Managing Director of Omidyar Network India Advisors, where he led overall investment strategy and operations in India from 2009 to 2013. At Omidyar, Mr. Sinha made venture capital investments in a variety of companies including two unicorns: Quikr and DailyHunt.

Before joining Omidyar Network, Mr. Sinha was Managing Director at Courage Capital Management, where he led Global Technology and India-related investing for a billion-dollar global special situations hedge fund. Mr. Sinha joined Courage Capital in 2006 after twelve years with McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner in the Boston and Delhi offices and co-led the Global Software & Services Practice.

As a global thought leader, Mr. Sinha has been published in the Financial Times, Times of India, Economic Times, Indian Express, Business Standard, Harvard Business Review, and the McKinsey Quarterly. He has pioneered new thinking on platform-based businesses, innovation-driven entrepreneurship, Climate Change, and sustainable development. Mr. Sinha’s Green Frontier framework is gaining broad acceptance as the Net Zero development model for India.

Mr. Sinha has an MBA with Distinction from the Harvard Business School, an MS in Energy Management & Policy from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BTech with Distinction from the IIT Delhi. He was awarded the Distinguished Alumni award from IIT Delhi in 2015. Mr. Sinha has been recognized as the Best Lok Sabha MP of the Year 2021 and the Standing Committee on Finance was awarded Best Parliamentary Committee 2022.