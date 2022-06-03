Sapna Krishnan of Lasya School of Dance Produces a Special Dance Show, Featuring Nine Dancers, for the Woman of the Year Gala

BURLINGTON, MA– Sapna Krishnan, Artistic Director of Shrewsbury, MA-based Lasya School of Dance, will present a special dance show complied specially for the 19th Annual Woman of the Year Gala.

The nine dancers from Lasya School of Dance who will present this dance piece on Friday are: Nilanjana Nambiar, Madhumitha Nambiar, Arohi Bhowmik, Sonal Gupta, Nandita Lajeesh, Ananya Vel, Malavika Pillai , Tanvi Reddy and Vaisali Navaneethan.

“This dance piece has been exclusively compiled and choreographed for the ‘Women of Year’ 2022 event,” said Ms. Krishnan. “The dance piece focuses on the reality of all our lives and the enormity of losses incurred during the past couple of years due to the pandemic.”

INDIA New England News will honor 11 outstanding women in various categories this year. In addition, as announced previously, Veena and Carnatic music legend Durga Krishnan, who has taught Veena for about five decades, will be honored with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. About 350 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders will attend the Woman of the Year gala this year.

Ms. Krishnan established Lasya School of Dance back in 2004. She is extremely passionate and has molded more than 350 students with utmost dedication over the past 18 years in an effort to inculcate nothing but love for Bharatanatyam, a graceful art form that is steeped in Indian history, heritage and culture.