Kingfisher ropes in Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors

- Advertisement -

N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Kicking off Kingfisher’s ‘Spread the Cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘Year of the Cheer’, United Breweries Limited has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors for its iconic brand Kingfisher, the company announced today.

Actor Varun Dhawan said, “I am super excited to be the face of a brand as iconic as Kingfisher. For me, Kingfisher represents passion, enjoyment and living life to the fullest. The last two years have been tough for everyone because of the pandemic and now I hope we all spread the cheer with Kingfisher and come together to have a good time.”

“Kingfisher is one of the most iconic brands to have come out of India, enjoyed not just locally but across the world. I am very excited to be a part of the Kingfisher brand family and urge everyone to come together, spread the cheer and celebrate the joy of true togetherness”, added actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd, said: “Kingfisher has brought joy and energy to the lives of consumers over the years and has always been India’s first choice of a social beverage. As we look back on this journey with humble pride, we also look ahead with renewed resolve to further strengthen our consumer connections, enhance the aspirational and iconic brand codes and dial-up differentiated consumer engagement experiences. The ever-evolving consumer landscape and the continuous tectonic shifts in the media platforms are energizing us to strive for more in the way we approach integrated marketing communications and how we build winning partnerships. We are thrilled that Rashmika and Varun are joining forces with us as our brand ambassadors as we embark on this invigorating voyage. They truly represent what the brand stands for – fun, happiness, optimism and cheer! We believe that they will help spread our brand message and uplift our brand experiences across the country and beyond.”

Kingfisher is a youthful, contemporary and fun brand, which constantly reinvents itself to engage with its consumers in new and exciting ways. The brand is associated with some of the best music, food and sporting events, and lives up to its name of ‘The King of Good Times’. (IANS)