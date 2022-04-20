An immersive food experience in New York City in 2022

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– From Michelin-starred restaurants to awe-inspiring global cuisine to aromatic street carts, New York City has an abundance of dining options. The cuisine of each borough and neighbourhood tells the story of the City’s history, culture, and current trends, making it the ideal way to experience authentic NYC. So if you’re heading to the Big Apple for summer, explore these food options.

30th Anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week

The 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week, which begins in July, will be celebrated by NYC and Company. The biannual event began in 1992 as a weeklong, lunch-only promotional event during the Democratic National Convention, and has since grown from a one-week event to a four-week programme taking place across all five boroughs at a variety of restaurants ranging from neighbourhood eateries to high-end dining.

The Return of New York City Classics

From world-renowned attractions like the Statue of Liberty to iconic skyscrapers and venues, New York City has a wealth of historic sites for visitors to enjoy. Bemelmans Bar, located on the Upper East Side at the Carlyle Hotel, has drawn socialites, politicians, movie stars, and business moguls for over 90 years. The bar is famous for its extensive cocktail menu, nightly live entertainment, and art deco decor. Another neighbourhood mainstay, The Palm Court at The Plaza Hotel, is popular for its Afternoon Tea and is popular with both New Yorkers and visitors.

The timeless location has completely renovated the space with lush greenery and introduced a new American fare-inspired menu and grand bar serving craft cocktails since reopening in 2014. The Rainbow Room, the original (and iconic) home of New York City glamour and entertainment, can be found in Midtown Manhattan. Since 1934, the event space has hosted and served presidents and some of the brightest stars in entertainment, as well as classic and contemporary American cuisine.

Go International Throughout the Boroughs

Globally, New York City is regarded as one of the most culturally rich and diverse cities, and it is home to a large number of international residents. Visitors can explore and taste the various cultures that exist within the City by travelling through the five boroughs. Visitors can get a worldly experience in the unique, vibrant neighbourhoods throughout the boroughs, from Little Caribbean in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and Little Sri Lanka in Tompkinsville, Staten Island, to Manhattan’s Chinatown and Washington Heights.

Queens, recently named one of The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2022,” is home to a diverse range of international cuisines. Visitors can broaden their palates by dining along the 7 train, which offers a variety of ethnic cuisines ranging from Eastern European to Japanese. For those looking for authentic Italian cuisine, Arthur Avenue in the Bronx has some of the best options in the city.

Brand-New Culinary Experiences

Visitors and locals alike can look forward to a slew of new restaurant openings and the return of old favourites across the five boroughs. Dutch Baby Bakery, a woman-owned shop serving fresh seasonal breakfast pastries, tarts, cakes, and artisanal bread, has recently opened in Washington Heights and has speedily become a local favourite.

Rowdy Rooster, an Indian-spiced fried chicken fast-casual spot in the East Village, opened in February; Place des Fetes, a Spanish-inspired restaurant in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, opened in March; Makina Cafe, New York City’s first Ethiopian-Eritrean mobile restaurant, opened a full-service restaurant in Sunnyside, Queens, in early April; Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop, a 91-year-old Manhattan sandwich counter, will reopen under a new name, S&P; and Keith McNally and Daniel Boulud are working together to reopen Augustine under a new name this spring in the Financial District.

Singapore Hawker Center, a massive Singaporean-inspired food hall, will soon open in Midtown, bringing authentic, traditional cuisine from 18 street-food vendors, including Fishball Story’s Douglas Ng, Dragon Phoenix’s Chris Hooi, and Ah Tai, known for his Hainanese chicken rice. The James Beard Foundation will also open an 18-stall, 16,000-square-foot hall at Pier 57 this fall, showcasing local businesses and food entrepreneurs. Visitors arriving at the Moynihan Train Hall can now choose from a dozen curated vendors at the Moynihan Food Hall, including Sauce Pizzeria, E.A.K. Ramen, Magnolia Bakery, H&H Bagels, and Jacob’s Pickles, and will soon be able to enjoy the full market, expanded food hall, and three signature restaurants. (IANS)