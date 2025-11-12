Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Suhana Khan, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti Marie played with Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara, met SS Rajamouli’s calf

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that her daughter Malti Marie had a delightful time on the sets of her upcoming film Globetrotter in Hyderabad. During an #AskPCJ session on X, the actress said Malti “had the best time with Mahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to SS Rajamouli’s farm and met a calf.”

Priyanka also revealed that her husband Nick Jonas has learned a few Hindi words like “khana, paani, pyaar, paneer.” Talking about working in Telugu cinema, she said, “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been adiri poyindi! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.”

The actress recently joined the Globetrotter team, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film’s makers recently unveiled actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look as the antagonist, Kumbha.

Suhana Khan shares heartfelt birthday wish for brother Aryan

MUMBAI, India — Suhana Khan celebrated her brother Aryan Khan’s birthday with a touching Instagram post, declaring, “Happy Birthday, love you most,” alongside a red heart

emoji.

The picture showed Suhana hugging Aryan, who wore a black leather jacket, while she smiled brightly in a yellow outfit. The post reflected their close sibling bond, which Suhana has often expressed publicly.

Earlier this year, Suhana praised Aryan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, calling him “number 1.” Aryan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, received warm birthday wishes from friends and industry colleagues on his special day.

Kajol recalls funny first impression of Kriti Sanon on ‘Dilwale’ sets

MUMBAI, India — Kajol shared a lighthearted memory from the sets of Dilwale, revealing her first impression of co-star Kriti Sanon during an episode of Two Much with Kajol and

Twinkle on Prime Video.

“I couldn’t see without my specs and remember thinking, ‘Who’s that tall person walking there?’” Kajol laughed, recalling their first meeting in the Hyderabad heat. She added that Kriti’s height led her to wear special “Kriti heels” — a five-and-a-half-inch pair — whenever they filmed standing scenes together.

Kriti, meanwhile, shared that their Dilwale hotel was rumored to be haunted and that it took her two films to finally break the ice with Kajol. She also recounted being star-struck when Hrithik Roshan called her at 2 a.m. after watching her debut film Heropanti.

Arti Singh remembers her late mother with emotional post

MUMBAI, India — Television actress Arti Singh shared a heartfelt tribute to her late biological mother, posting an old photo and an emotional note on social media.

“I miss you… I’ve been missing you more this week. For the first time, I’m feeling you in me. I never got the chance to say I love you, but I do with every breath,” she wrote.

Arti lost her mother just weeks after birth and was raised by her mother’s best friend alongside her brother, comedian Krushna Abhishek. The two are also the niece and nephew of actor Govinda.

Known for her appearances in Bigg Boss 13 and Maayka, Arti recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, calling it a special experience. She married businessman Deepak Chauhan in 2023.

Ananya Panday wishes Aryan Khan a happy birthday with a playful post

MUMBAI, India — Actress Ananya Panday joined in wishing Aryan Khan a happy birthday, sharing a group photo featuring Aryan, Suhana Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor,

and Shanaya Kapoor.

“Smilleeeee, it is your birthday,” she captioned the post, tagging Aryan — known for rarely smiling in photos. Ananya and Aryan have been close since childhood, with their families, the Khans and the Pandays, sharing a decades-long friendship.

Earlier, Kajol also wished Aryan, writing, “Here’s to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday.” Aryan, who recently made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, also received a sweet message from his sister Suhana: “Happpppy Birthday, love youuu most.” (Source: IANS)