Kartik Aaryan Calls Heartbreak ‘a Shade of Love’ as New Song from Upcoming Film Is Unveiled

Mumbai–Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has described heartbreak as an essential and emotional shade of love, as a new song from the film made its debut.

The track, titled “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat,” was unveiled recently and explores themes of vulnerability, longing, and emotional loss. The song has been composed by popular music duo Vishal–Sheykhar and is sung by Talwiinder, whose distinctive voice adds depth to the melancholic melody.

Speaking about the song, Kartik said that love cannot be defined by joy alone. “Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them,” he said in a statement. “‘Tenu Zyada Mohabbat’ explores this vulnerable side of love. What I really love about the song is its unforgettable melody and lyrics that resonate with anyone who believes in true love.”

He also praised the creative team behind the track, calling Vishal–Sheykhar’s composition “magical” and describing Talwiinder’s vocals as “tailor-made” for the song. Kartik added that the track is a strong addition to the film’s album and expressed confidence that it will grow on audiences “beat by beat.”

The song features Kartik Aaryan alongside Ananya Panday, portraying characters enveloped in emotional pain and heartbreak. Through its visuals and lyrics, the track suggests that true love may not be destined for everyone—a theme that aligns with a key emotional moment in the film’s narrative.

Ananya Panday said the song left a lasting impression on her from the first listen. “Talwiinder’s voice and the mood of the track make it incredibly endearing,” she said, adding that the song beautifully conveys the idea that love is not meant for all. “It comes at a very important point in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to fall in love with this melody.”

Composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani described the track as a “musical ode to heartbreak,” noting that it will resonate with anyone who has experienced separation or emotional loss.

Released by Saregama in association with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat” is now available for streaming across all major platforms.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. (Source: IANS)