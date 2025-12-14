Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker Helped Farah Khan Find the Iconic College for Main Hoon Na

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan has revealed that inspiration from Raj Kapoor’s cult classic Mera Naam Joker played a crucial role in helping her discover the college location featured in her 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na.

Farah shared the anecdote on the latest episode of her streaming show, during which she visited the home of actor-turned-chef Armaan Jain, grandson of the legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. Reflecting on the challenges of scouting locations, Farah said she had been struggling to find the right college campus for Main Hoon Na when a chance viewing of Mera Naam Joker sparked an idea.

“I had gone mad hunting for a college campus,” Farah recalled. “I don’t know what came to mind, but I think I was watching TV and suddenly Mera Naam Joker was playing.”

She said she immediately reached out to cinematographer Daboo Ratnani, asking him about the location seen in the film. “I called Dabbu ji and said, ‘Where the hell is this?’” she said, adding that the location turned out to be St. Paul’s School in Darjeeling. Farah spent two days there, ultimately using the campus as the visual inspiration for the fictional college in Main Hoon Na. The school’s name in the film was a nod to the original, blended creatively to suit the narrative.

Farah also expressed her admiration for Mera Naam Joker, calling it one of her favourite films. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the 1970 film is widely regarded as his most personal and emotionally revealing work. Conceived over several years and produced at great financial risk, the film explored the loneliness of a clown who hides his sorrow behind laughter—a theme often seen as semi-autobiographical.

Although Mera Naam Joker failed at the box office upon release and caused Kapoor significant financial loss—prompting him to famously describe it as his “greatest mistake”—the film has since been reassessed and elevated to cult status for its ambition, music, and emotional depth.

The episode also touched upon the Kapoor family’s enduring legacy. Armaan Jain was recently seen dining with members of the extended Kapoor clan, underscoring the family’s close personal ties and continued presence in the Hindi film industry.

Farah Khan’s revelation highlights how classic cinema continues to influence contemporary filmmaking, sometimes in unexpected and deeply personal ways. (Source: IANS)