An Evergreen Presence: Hema Malini’s Visual Tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai–In a quiet yet deeply evocative gesture, veteran actress Hema Malini has shared a visual tribute dedicated to her husband, the late Dharmendra, celebrating the enduring charm and cinematic legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars.

Posted on Instagram, the tribute video weaves together memorable clips from Dharmendra’s illustrious film career—moments that capture his charisma, emotional range, and unmistakable screen presence. Hema Malini revealed that the visual was created for two prayer meetings she had arranged in Delhi and Mathura, marking a personal and spiritual farewell.

“Special tribute to Dharam ji highlighting his evergreen appeal, his charisma, his immense talent and his tremendous, impactful presence in all his movies,” she wrote in the caption. “This visual tribute was made for the two prayer meetings that I had arranged in Delhi and Mathura.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a body of work that spans more than six decades and continues to resonate across generations. Following his passing, both Hema Malini and the Deol family organized separate prayer meetings—a decision that reflected long-standing personal dynamics handled with characteristic discretion rather than discord.

Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s second wife, is known for her deep spiritual inclination and preference for structured, faith-based observances conducted within a close circle. The Deol family—sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with extended relatives—followed their own traditions, shaped by their shared upbringing and familial bonds.

Throughout her public life, Hema Malini has consistently balanced multiple roles—with grace and restraint—as an acclaimed actor, a parliamentarian, and a devoted practitioner of faith. The tribute video mirrors that sensibility: understated, reverent, and focused on legacy rather than spectacle.

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra entered Hindi cinema in the early 1960s after being discovered through a nationwide talent hunt organized by Filmfare magazine in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions. His rise was swift. With his striking looks and emotional depth, he became a leading man whose versatility allowed him to move effortlessly between romance, action, and comedy.

Films such as “Phool Aur Patthar” established him as a star, while “Sholay” immortalized him as Veeru—the charming, witty everyman who remains etched in popular memory.

Hema Malini’s tribute does not seek to rewrite history; it simply lets it unfold—frame by frame—reminding audiences why Dharmendra’s presence remains, even in absence, unmistakably evergreen. (Source: IANS)