Kapil Sharma Says Shooting Outside His Vancouver Café Was Raised in Canadian Parliament

MUMBAI — Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma said on Wednesday that the recent firing incident outside his café in Vancouver was serious enough to be discussed in the Canadian Parliament, as he addressed the matter publicly for the first time.

Sharma spoke about the attack during the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” saying the gunfire occurred earlier this year outside his Surrey-based café. “It happened in Vancouver, Canada, and I think they fired three times,” he told reporters. “I feel the police may not have the power to intervene there. But after that, when this case happened, it went to the federal government, like our central government, and it was discussed in the Parliament of Canada.”

He added that despite the gravity of the incident, he has never felt unsafe in India. “I got a call from a lot of people that there was already a lot going on there. But it was fired at your café, it became news. So now, the police there, the law and order there, they are moving towards improving things there,” he said. “I never feel unsafe in Mumbai and in my country. Those guys don’t have police like Mumbai.”

The shooting, which occurred last month, involved multiple rounds being fired outside the café. Gang members associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — including Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon — claimed responsibility on social media. They said their intent was not to harm civilians but to “warn” individuals who they claim have wronged them.

The incident marked the third attack in four months at the café. The first was linked to Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International, who reportedly acted in response to comments Sharma allegedly made that offended the Nihang Sikh community. The second attack was attributed to gangs connected to Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi has long targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the illegal black buck hunting case. Because of that, individuals associated with the superstar have also become targets. Sharma’s comedy shows were produced by Khan for many years before Sharma moved to Netflix for “The Great Indian Kapil Show.” (Source: IANS)