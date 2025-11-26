Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Esha Deol, Kriti Sanon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Returns to L.A. with a Sweet Homecoming Selfie

Priyanka Chopra is finally back in Los Angeles after weeks of bouncing between her “Varanasi” shoot in Hyderabad and family time in the U.S. The global star marked her return with an adorable Instagram selfie snapped on the terrace of her L.A. home, flashing a peace sign and captioning it simply: “Home,” with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

The actress has been living out of a suitcase lately, juggling blockbuster commitments while still managing to stay connected with fans through behind-the-scenes glimpses of her travels. Her quick return to L.A. sparked excitement among fans, many of whom flooded social media celebrating her long-awaited homecoming.

Priyanka recently said producing “Born Hungry” stirred memories of her own life lived between continents. She told IANS she related to Sash’s search for identity across cultures, though his childhood struggles were far tougher than anything she faced. She added that many children still grow up in similar conditions—and said Sash’s journey remains a constant inspiration.

Esha Deol Opens Up About How Her Bond with Dharmendra Changed Over the Years

Esha Deol once spoke candidly about how her relationship with her father, Dharmendra, transformed from strict rules to a warm, effortless friendship. In an old chat with Lehren TV, she recalled that while the legendary actor was tough on her as a child, their connection grew deeper and more relaxed as she entered adulthood.

Esha said the turning point came when she worked with him on “Tell Me O Kkhuda,” a film directed and produced by her mother, Hema Malini. She explained that although she had often performed with her mom—dancing on stage and doing interviews—sharing screen space with her father for the first time brought a rush of emotions. On the outside she kept calm, but inside she said she was overwhelmed knowing the moment had finally arrived.

The “Dhoom” star also admitted that Dharmendra used to be the stricter parent, though Hema Malini still keeps a close eye on things. With time, Esha said the father-daughter dynamic softened into a strong, easygoing friendship, something she cherishes today.

“Tell Me O Kkhuda” featured Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Farooq Sheikh, Esha Deol, and Arjan Bajwa, with a special appearance by Salman Khan. The film marked the first time Esha and Dharmendra appeared together on screen, giving fans a rare glimpse into their evolving bond.

Kriti Sanon Teases Director Aanand L. Rai After Catching Him Snoozing on a Flight

Kriti Sanon gave fans a laugh after snapping filmmaker Aanand L. Rai fast asleep during a recent flight, mouth slightly open and totally unbothered. She posted the candid shot on Instagram, joking that he looked “pretty calm for a director whose film is about to release

in 2 days,” as they countdown to the premiere of “Tere Ishk Mein.”

This is the first time Kriti is teaming up with Rai, and the two have been traveling nonstop to promote the romantic comedy, which also stars Dhanush. The film reunites Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman after earlier hits like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, adding even more hype to the November 28 release in Tamil and Hindi.

Kriti has been vocal about how special the project has been for her. Back in July, she penned a heartfelt note after wrapping the shoot, praising Rai for guiding her through the emotional, physically demanding journey and showering her with home-cooked food. She also called Dhanush one of the sharpest, most gifted actors she’s ever worked with, hoping they’ll share the screen again soon.

Neetu Chandra Looks Back on Her Small-Town Roots and Big-Screen Rise

Neetu Chandra got candid at IFFI 2025 in Goa, opening up about her journey from a middle-class joint family with zero industry connections to carving her own space in Indian cinema—and even stepping into Hollywood. She thanked fans for sticking with her from the

very beginning, saying her small-town upbringing shaped the grit and determination that pushed her forward.

The actress-producer said she’s focused on doing only high-quality, meaningful films rather than chasing constant visibility. She joked that people often tell her to take roles “because you look good,” adding with a laugh that she knows she does—“I am five feet seven and a half!” But she insisted that she’ll appear only where it matters. Neetu also emphasized that Hindi films should be written in Hindi, arguing that when scripts are drafted in English, the soul gets lost.

Neetu’s film “Chhath” has earned a spot at the International Film Festival of India 2025, making waves as the only Bhojpuri-language film from Bihar at the event. She credited the Bihar government’s film policy for helping the project come to life, saying it gave local artists and stories the support they needed to reach a global platform.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares a Sweet Anniversary Tribute to the Parents Who Taught Her What Love Is

Rakul Preet Singh melted hearts online after posting a touching anniversary wish for her mom and dad—the two people she says showed her “what love truly looks like.” She shared a sweet video montage of her parents over the years, along with a message praising their

steady, patient, and ever-growing bond.

The “De De Pyaar De 2” star wrote that her parents’ journey shaped everything she is today. She gushed about the way they support each other, laugh together, and stand strong through every storm, saying their love built her world and instilled the values she carries with her. Rakul ended the note with a wish for many more years of happiness, adding that she loves them “more than anything,” set to the “Tum Ho Toh” track from “Saiyaara.”

Still riding high from the success of “De De Pyaar De 2,” Rakul also recently shared her gratitude to fans for the outpouring of love toward her character Ayesha. She said the heartfelt messages mean the world to her—even if she can’t reply to everyone—and called Ayesha one of her most cherished roles.

Soha Ali Khan Sounds the Alarm as Air Quality Plunges to Dangerous Levels

Soha Ali Khan is calling out the choking pollution gripping major Indian cities, warning that people are “breathing in toxic fumes” as the Air Quality Index hits severe territory. She posted a photo of the hazy sky on Instagram with a “toxic” sticker, urging authorities to

implement real, systemic changes before the situation worsens even further.

Delhi and Mumbai have been blanketed in smog, with Delhi’s AQI hovering around 350 and most monitoring stations showing “very poor” conditions. Thick fog settled over India Gate and Kartavya Path early in the morning, cutting visibility and leaving residents struggling with the hazardous air. Mumbai hasn’t been spared either—six stations there recorded AQI levels above 200, sliding into the “poor” category.

On the professional front, Soha was last seen in “Chhorii 2,” where she delivered a chilling performance as Daasi Maa. The horror sequel, led by Nushrratt Bharuccha and released in April 2025, earned praise for its unsettling atmosphere and strong supporting cast. Soha, who began her career in 2004 and is known for “Rang De Basanti” and “Ahista Ahista,” will next appear in the film “Bridge.”

Amitabh Bachchan Admits He Was Terrified Riding a Horse Over the Ganga During Filming

Amitabh Bachchan may have been Bollywood’s original angry young man, but even Big B had his moments of fear—especially when a horse and the Ganga river were involved. In a new promo for “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” the superstar recalled a nerve-wracking scene

from his film “Ganga Ki Saugand,” shot in Rishikesh.

Big B said the director casually instructed him to ride a horse across a bridge suspended over the mighty Ganga. One look down at the swirling river and panic kicked in. He joked that he immediately started singing an aarti for the Ganga while trying to steady himself. But as he began chanting, he accidentally nudged the horse, which bolted across the bridge and carried him safely to the other side.

The current episode of KBC features comedians Sudesh Lehri and Kiku Sharda, while the next one will spotlight India’s World Cup-winning women’s cricket team. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and coach Amol Muzumdar will join Big B for a lively episode filled with stories, banter, and cricketing pride—though star batter Smriti Mandhana is notably absent.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (Source: IANS)