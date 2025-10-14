Indian Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh Represents India at Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit

- Advertisement -

Sharm El-Sheikh–India reiterated its unwavering support for peace and diplomacy in the Middle East as Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, joined global leaders at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday.

The high-stakes summit, co-hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, came in the wake of a major diplomatic breakthrough in Gaza, including the release of all remaining hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire in the embattled region.

Held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, the summit brought together heads of state and senior officials from around the world in a show of unity and commitment to lasting peace in the Middle East.

India Endorses Diplomatic Solutions

In his remarks, Minister Singh reaffirmed India’s long-standing commitment to peaceful resolutions in the region.

“India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement following the summit.

India explicitly endorsed President Trump’s Gaza peace plan, while also commending the key diplomatic roles played by Egypt and Qatar in facilitating the release of hostages and pushing forward the peace process.

The summit underscored a return to multilateral diplomacy, with renewed calls for collaborative action on regional stability, humanitarian relief, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Two-State Solution Reaffirmed

India, which has consistently advocated for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, used the summit to reaffirm its principled position—supporting the rights of both peoples to coexist in peace, security, and mutual recognition.

“We will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region,” the Indian statement added, reflecting India’s consistent foreign policy stance.

Global Significance

The summit was described by President Trump as a “historic opportunity” to build on recent progress and turn a page on decades of conflict. President Al-Sisi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Egypt’s role in bridging divides and promoting dialogue among all parties.

India’s participation not only strengthens its diplomatic ties with key players in the Middle East but also underscores New Delhi’s rising global stature as a voice for peace and stability in an increasingly polarized world.

Officials in New Delhi confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs is preparing follow-up engagements to implement any agreements or understandings reached at the summit. The potential for broader economic and security cooperation was also discussed, with many participants hopeful that this ceasefire could serve as the foundation for long-term regional collaboration.

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh’s attendance at the summit reflects India’s balanced foreign policy approach—engaging constructively with diverse stakeholders while keeping humanitarian concerns and diplomatic solutions at the core of its international engagements.

As the ceasefire holds and diplomatic channels reopen, India’s role in shaping a peaceful future for the Middle East appears to be growing stronger. (Source: IANS)