Divya Kumar’s ‘Aye Dil Ki Nanhi Chidiya’ Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Childhood

Mumbai– Acclaimed playback singer Divya Kumar lends his voice to ‘Aye Dil Ki Nanhi Chidiya’, a poignant track from the upcoming film Chidiya. More than just a song, it serves as a lyrical letter to childhood—echoing themes of innocence, quiet resilience, and the fragile hope that defines young dreamers.

Composed by Shailendra Barve, the melody weaves tenderness with emotional depth. The lyrics, penned by the film’s director Mehran Amrohi, capture the soul of the story, blending nostalgia with the inner strength of children navigating a world of loss and imagination.

Amrohi, who hails from a family of renowned poets including Jaun Elia and Naseem Amrohi, described the song as a whisper from the past. “The idea was to create something that feels like a message from our younger selves—warm, familiar, and aching with hope,” he said.

Barve, known for his nuanced compositions, added, “There’s a simplicity and truth in Mehran’s story that I wanted to preserve in the music. It needed to be delicate but emotionally rich—a song that lives in the quiet space between childhood and adulthood.”

Chidiya, which has already touched hearts at international festivals, follows the story of two brothers who dream of becoming badminton players. With nothing but their imagination and determination, they transform a junkyard into their court. The film explores the bittersweet beauty of growing up, the power of dreams, and the quiet courage found in everyday moments.

Set for release in select theaters across India on May 23, 2025, Chidiya is being hailed as a cinematic love letter to the wonder of childhood—and the quiet heroes who keep that wonder alive. (Source: IANS)