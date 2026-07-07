Kailash Kher celebrates birthday in Paris

Mumbai — Singer Kailash Kher shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration in Paris, saying he was not just marking the occasion but truly living the moment.

Kher posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday in which he is seen laughing while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The image included an effect that made him appear to be jumping in front of the landmark.

“Not just celebrating my birthday—living it,” he wrote in the caption.

A few days earlier, the “Bam Lahiri” singer shared a video of himself enjoying the Mumbai monsoon during a car drive.

“Nothing’s more relaxing than a Mumbai Monsoon Drive,” he captioned the clip.

Last month, Kher visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain as part of his spiritual journey. During the visit, the singer-composer attended the early morning Bhasma Aarti and described the experience as a transformative moment in his life.

“Whenever we come in the presence of Jai Shri Mahakaal, it feels like achieving life’s biggest achievement. It is like attaining a very big goal in life. And to give direction to those who are directionless, God calls them at is feet again and again,” he told IANS.

“This is a symbol of his grace. I bow to this land of India, this Sanatan culture; I bow to the people of this land, I bow to this land, for my Lord, this is the culture of our India. It is such a fortunate thing to be born on this land,” he said.

Before the Ujjain visit, Kher had also visited the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand as part of his spiritual journey. (Source: IANS)