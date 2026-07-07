Kumar Sanu remembers Gulshan Kumar: His legacy lives on in every melody

Mumbai — Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu remembered late music mogul Gulshan Kumar on Tuesday, sharing a throwback photograph and an emotional note about their bond.

Sanu posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, the singer is seen smiling at the camera, while Gulshan Kumar is looking away.

Reflecting on the memory, Sanu wrote, “Some memories never fade, no matter how many years go by. Every time I come across this photograph, I’m transported back to a time filled with dreams, music, laughter, and endless conversations. Gulshan ji was much more than someone I worked with, he was someone who believed in me, encouraged me, treated me as brother.”

Kumar Sanu and Gulshan Kumar shared one of the most influential professional partnerships in Hindi film music during the 1990s. Gulshan Kumar recognized Sanu’s talent early and made him a leading voice at T-Series, giving him major opportunities that helped shape his career.

Together, they delivered several chart-topping soundtracks, with Sanu’s voice becoming closely associated with the label’s romantic music. Films and albums such as “Aashiqui,” “Saajan” and “Deewana” helped cement their success.

“There was a warmth in him that made everyone around him feel like family. I will always cherish the moments we shared, the music we created, and the faith he placed in me. Life moved forward, but the void left by his absence can never truly be filled. His legacy lives on in every melody, and in my heart, he will always remain a guiding light. Miss you, Gulshan ji. Always,” Sanu wrote.

Their professional relationship also saw difficult moments. A controversy erupted in 1991 over a playback singer replacement dispute within the label after reports said singer Babla Mehta was replaced by Kumar Sanu in the album “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.” The episode drew criticism over alleged favoritism and internal politics at the label.

After Gulshan Kumar was assassinated in 1997, Sanu publicly acknowledged his immense contribution to his career, describing him as a mentor and visionary who helped define an era of Bollywood music. (Source: IANS)