Mithoon says Subodhh was the ideal voice for Awarapan 2 song Ve Junoon

Mumbai — Composer Mithoon has opened up about the first track from “Awarapan 2,” titled “Ve Junoon,” and explained why singer Subodhh Sharma was chosen to bring the song’s emotions to life.

Mithoon said the honesty and emotional depth in Subodhh’s voice immediately connected with the essence of the track.

“Creating the music for Awarapan 2 stems from a very special creative chemistry we share. Vishesh creates a deeply emotional world, and Quadri Sahab has this rare ability to turn the most complex emotions into words that feel simple and personal,” Mithoon told IANS.

“With ‘Ve Junoon’, we knew the voice had to carry pain and vulnerability but also a certain strength. When we heard Subodhh, there was an honesty in his voice that connected immediately with the emotion of the song. For me, that instinctive connection was all that mattered,” he said.

Subodhh, who has worked as a sound engineer for more than 12 years, got the opportunity after Vishesh Bhatt discovered an Instagram reel featuring his singing.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt said the music of “Awarapan” remains an emotional memory for an entire generation.

“The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh’s voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don’t. And he does,” Bhatt said.

The makers released the first track on social media Tuesday, writing, “Iss Awarapan ke Junoon mein hona hai tabaah #VeJunoon song out now.”

Vishesh Films and Sony Music India released “Ve Junoon” as the first song from the film. The track has been composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and vocals by Subodhh Sharma.

The song reflects the vulnerability of Shivam Pandit, portraying a man battling his deepest fears and questioning whether love was ever meant for him. It captures a major emotional turning point in his journey.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, “Awarapan 2” is written by Bilal Siddiqi and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar and Aniruddh Rawal.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on Aug. 14, 2026. (Source: IANS)