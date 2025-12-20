Karnataka Minister Defends Installation of India’s Tallest Jesus Statue

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru–Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday defended the installation process of what is proposed to be India’s tallest Jesus statue in his Kanakapura constituency, asserting that all procedures related to land allotment and construction were carried out lawfully.

Addressing the United Christmas celebration organised by the Baldwin Methodist Education Society in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the government had allotted 10 acres of land in Kanakapura for the project and that he had paid the prescribed amount as per government norms.

“In my Kanakapura constituency, I have ensured that 10 acres of land is allotted from the government to build a 100-foot Jesus statue. I paid the money prescribed by the government for it. Everything has been done lawfully,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to criticism and allegations surrounding the project, the Deputy Chief Minister said the matter is currently before the court and expressed confidence that due process has been followed. “People have targeted and criticised me, but the issue is with the court now, and everything has been done legally,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment to religious harmony, Shivakumar said he respects all faiths and believes in humanity. “As per the request of the Bishop, I want to assure that I will fulfil his demands,” he said.

The proposed statue, envisioned to be a 114-foot-tall monolithic structure, is planned at Kapalabetta hill in Harobele village of Kanakapura taluk. The project was initiated by Shivakumar in association with the Harobele Kapalabetta Development Trust. However, construction has been halted following a Karnataka High Court order amid ongoing legal disputes over the land allotment.

The project has also drawn political opposition, with the BJP and several Hindutva organisations staging large-scale protests against the installation of the statue.

Shivakumar arrived about two hours late for the Christmas event, explaining that he had been overseeing protests earlier in the day at Freedom Park. He said demonstrations related to the National Herald case and the MGNREGA issue were held under his leadership, leading to the delay. (Source: IANS)