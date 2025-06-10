Jubin Nautiyal’s Unique Voice Brings Depth to Romance, Says Director Mohit Suri

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of the upcoming film Saiyaara have released its second track, Barbaad, a soulful romantic number sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Praising the singer’s distinctive vocal quality, director Mohit Suri said Nautiyal brings a special emotional intensity to love songs that few others can match.

“There are always singers who define an era of romance—and Jubin Nautiyal is definitely one of them,” Suri said. “From the beginning, I knew the Saiyaara soundtrack needed his voice on a heartfelt romantic track.”

The director revealed that the moment he heard Barbaad, he knew Jubin was the perfect choice. “Jubin’s voice has a rare quality. It adds layers of emotion and impact to a romantic song. That’s why singers like him become icons. If a singer can deliver a love song that resonates with people and reflects their own emotions, it’s truly a divine gift.”

According to Suri, Barbaad captures the emotional highs and lows of love, making it deeply relatable. “Romantic songs have the power to stir nostalgia, and I believe Barbaad will do exactly that for anyone who has experienced love. It’s a song about how love can consume us completely and yet still leave us yearning for more.”

The film’s title track Saiyaara has already received strong positive feedback, and Suri is hopeful Barbaad will strike a similar chord. “The love we’ve received for the title track has been incredible. I hope Barbaad touches people just as deeply and adds to the anticipation for our film.”

Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday in a leading role, with Aneet Padda starring opposite him. The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, and is scheduled for theatrical release on July 18. (Source: IANS)