Rajkummar Rao Shows His Softer Side with Manushi Chhillar in Romantic Track ‘Naamumkin’ from Maalik

Mumbai– Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility, brings a new layer to his on-screen persona in the upcoming gangster drama Maalik, where he stars opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar for the first time. Offering a glimpse into their unexpected on-screen chemistry, the makers have released the film’s primary track, Naamumkin—a romantic ballad that reveals the tender side of a hardened gangster.

In Naamumkin, Rao’s character—typically cold and ruthless—is seen falling deeply in love, showing a rare emotional vulnerability that adds complexity to the gritty narrative. Manushi’s character becomes the emotional anchor to his otherwise volatile world.

Composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is brought to life by the soulful voices of Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal. The melody evokes both longing and emotional depth, offering a touching counterbalance to the high-octane action expected in the film.

The pairing of Rajkummar and Manushi has already created buzz among fans. Their chemistry was first teased in the film’s trailer, which dropped shortly after Maalik was announced. Produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, the teaser featured Rajkummar in a never-before-seen avatar—a brooding gangster unbothered by society’s moral compass.

“There are two kinds of people in society,” Rao’s character says in the teaser. “One earns his bread with sweat. The other takes it with blood and sweat. I’m the second kind. I don’t care if people think I’m a villain or a hero. I’m the hero of my own story.”

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in key roles. The film was officially announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday, August 31, and has been eagerly anticipated ever since.

Backed by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films in association with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated for a theatrical release on July 11. (Source: IANS)