Joyful Blessing Song ‘Sallangundaale’ From Roshan, Anaswara Rajan-Starrer ‘Champion’ Released

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, India — The makers of director Pradeep Advaitham’s upcoming sports drama “Champion,” starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, on Tuesday released the lively and emotionally rich number “Sallangundaale,” delighting fans ahead of the film’s Christmas Day premiere.

“Sallangundaale” is presented as a traditional song of blessing sung by a bride’s father. The lyrical video shows the bride sitting quietly before her wedding, weighed down by the sadness of leaving her home and village. Her father comforts her, and the heartfelt song unfolds from that intimate moment.

As the father blesses his daughter with happiness and peace, the rest of the family—and eventually the entire village—joins in, marking the start of the wedding festivities. Each family member describes the gifts they are bringing, capturing the warmth, emotion, and cultural richness of a traditional ceremony. The feelings that surface during the Appagintalu—the moment when the bride is given away—are portrayed with depth and authenticity.

Composer Mickey J Mayer once again showcases his craft with “Sallangundaale,” blending emotion and celebration into a refreshing, memorable tune. Chandrabose’s lyrics vividly depict the rituals and sentiments that define a wedding, while singers Ritesh G. Rao and Manisha Eerabathini deliver vocals that elevate the composition.

Brinda Gopal Master’s choreography aligns perfectly with the mood and setting, adding to the visual appeal of the song. Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy and Archana stand out as the bride’s parents, while Roshan and Anaswara Rajan bring vibrant energy through their performances and dance.

The film has generated significant buzz thanks to its strong technical lineup. National Award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreates the pre-Independence era with meticulous detail, while cinematographer R. Madhie enhances the narrative with rich and engaging visuals. Editing is handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

“Champion” is set to release in theatres on December 25. (Source: IANS)