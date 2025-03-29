Join Us This Sunday for the 2025 Spring Wedding Expo – A Stunning Showcase of South Asian Bridal Trends

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA – Get ready for the event of the season! Join INDIA New England News this Sunday, March 20, 2025, for the 2025 Spring Wedding Expo, an unmissable celebration of South Asian bridal style, trends, and culture.

This dazzling event will feature over 30 world-class exhibitors and vendors, offering everything you need to bring your dream wedding to life!

Calling all brides, grooms, families, and wedding enthusiasts—mark your calendars and prepare for a spectacular day from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, right in the heart of Burlington, MA. Best of all, admission is completely FREE for all attendees!

This isn’t just another wedding show—it’s the ultimate destination for everything South Asian weddings. Whether you’re planning a grand celebration or a more intimate gathering, you’ll discover exclusive vendors, cutting-edge trends, and expert advice from leading industry professionals—all under one roof. From luxurious bridal wear to the most innovative décor, you’ll find everything to make your special day absolutely unforgettable.

Don’t miss out on this exciting, one-of-a-kind experience! Whether you’re in the early stages of planning or finalizing your wedding details, the 2025 Spring Wedding Expo is the place to be. Come for the inspiration, stay for the excitement, and leave with everything you need for your dream wedding!

✨ What Awaits You at the Expo? ✨

🌟 About 30 Premier Exhibitors – Explore a carefully curated selection of top-tier wedding professionals offering everything from stunning bridal attire and exquisite jewelry to luxurious décor, photography, catering, and entertainment.

🌟 Spectacular Fashion Shows & Cultural Performances – Be inspired by jaw-dropping bridal couture as models strut the runway, showcasing the latest trends in South Asian wedding fashion. Experience mesmerizing dance performances that bring the spirit of grand celebrations to life!

🌟 Exclusive Vendor Showcases & Shopping Opportunities – Meet renowned wedding planners, décor experts, and beauty specialists who will help craft your dream wedding. Shop for must-have wedding essentials right on-site!

🌟 Cutting-Edge Wedding Trends & Décor Displays – Get up close with the newest themes, floral arrangements, and lighting designs that will take your wedding aesthetics to the next level.

📍 Event Details

📅 Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

🎟 Admission: FREE! Register Here to secure your spot today!

🎤 Meet the Experts & Event Sponsors

Proudly sponsored by:

✨ Burlington Marriott Hotel

✨ Alankar Event Planners & Decorators

✨ Mint To Be Events.

📢 Calling All Vendors!

Are you a business that specializes in South Asian weddings? Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your products and services to an eager audience. Limited vendor spots are still available! Contact us at events@MishraGroup.com to reserve your booth today.

This is THE wedding event of the season – a celebration of culture, elegance, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a groom, or just love weddings, you don’t want to miss this grand affair!

🔔 REGISTER NOW and join us on March 30th for an extraordinary day of wedding inspiration! We can’t wait to see you there!

Our 2025 Exhibitors

Alankar Event Planners and Decorators Art and Memories Bandhani4U Blue Haathi Photography LLC Boston Marriott Burlington BostonDesiDJ Jahanvi’s Closet Joy of Treats Kadali Studios Kuntal’s Pitara LearnQuest Academy of Music Madhrasi Chai Makeup N Styling by Saha Masala Art Mayinarts Mint To Be Events Mirchi Nation Naomi Collection New York Life Printing & Graphic Services & Shadi Ke Card S’mbles Designs Shaadi House She’Sha LLC Shikha’s Glory The Dekorasi The Golden Heritage Vibez Entertainment Boston WesternBharat