Jaiswal’s Unbeaten 173, Sudharsan’s 87 Power India to Commanding Start Against West Indies

NEW DELHI – Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a masterclass in patience, power, and precision with an unbeaten 173, while B. Sai Sudharsan impressed with a fluent 87 as India dominated the opening day of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. The hosts ended the day in firm control at 318 for 2 after 90 overs.

Winning his first toss as Test captain, Shubman Gill chose to bat on a slow surface under bright skies—and India seized the advantage from the start. Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 58 for the first wicket before the left-hander forged a commanding 193-run stand with Sudharsan, who silenced critics with a confident knock marked by crisp timing and composure.

Jaiswal, 22, began cautiously but soon unfurled a wide range of strokes, blending discipline with flair. He reached his hundred with an effortless flick off the pads and later brought up his 150 with a trademark punch through midwicket, marking his fifth score above 150 in a short but already glittering Test career.

Sudharsan, batting at number three, complemented Jaiswal perfectly. He reached his second Test half-century in 87 balls, mixing watchful defense with elegant drives and flicks. His partnership with Jaiswal steadied India through the middle session before he fell 13 runs short of a maiden hundred, trapped leg-before by Jomel Warrican (2-60).

Rahul had earlier entertained the crowd of over 11,000 with a series of flowing boundaries before being stumped for 38 off Warrican. After his dismissal, Jaiswal assumed full control, dictating the tempo and punishing anything loose from the visiting bowlers. His straight drives—particularly one off Anderson Philip—drew roars from a crowd that began the day chanting “Kohli” but soon switched to “Jaiswal.”

West Indies maintained a disciplined over rate and conceded no extras, but their bowlers failed to sustain pressure. Only Warrican managed breakthroughs, while others struggled to extract enough movement or bounce to trouble the Indian batters.

Gill, unbeaten on 20 at stumps, supported Jaiswal with calm assurance in the final session. The pair negotiated the second new ball smartly, closing the day with a series of crisp drives and controlled sweeps that extended India’s dominance.

With Jaiswal eyeing a double century and India already in a commanding position, the home side will look to press their advantage on day two and set up another strong performance in the series.

Brief Scores: India 318/2 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173*, B. Sai Sudharsan 87, KL Rahul 38; Jomel Warrican 2-60) vs West Indies. (Source: IANS)