Modi Congratulates Trump on Gaza Peace Deal, Reviews Progress in India–U.S. Trade Talks

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, congratulating him on what he called the “historic” Gaza peace plan and reviewing the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” Modi posted on X following the call.

The conversation came as Israel and Hamas reached the first phase of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement, a diplomatic breakthrough that has drawn widespread attention. It marked the second conversation between the two leaders within a month; Trump had earlier called Modi on September 16 to extend birthday greetings.

Modi thanked Trump for the gesture, responding on X: “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-U.S. Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Trump also praised Modi in a post on Truth Social, calling the exchange a “wonderful phone call.” He wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The renewed dialogue between the two leaders signals a stabilizing phase in India–U.S. relations, which had experienced strains in recent months. Trade talks between both sides have resumed, with negotiators expressing optimism about an early conclusion of a deal.

In late September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. India’s Ministry of Commerce described the discussions as “constructive,” noting that both sides exchanged views on “possible contours of the deal” and agreed to maintain momentum toward a mutually beneficial agreement.

Greer, speaking later at the Economic Club of New York, described India’s negotiating approach as “pragmatic,” adding, “We have been having conversations with the Indians from day one of the administration on the trade side of the ledger. When you talk about a 50% tariff on India, half of that 25% is really the trade-related—it’s reciprocal. It’s where we’re trying to negotiate a deal.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in September, where the two reviewed key bilateral and global issues. “Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas,” Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting.

The recent exchanges underscore a renewed diplomatic rhythm between New Delhi and Washington, as both sides seek to advance their strategic and economic partnership amid shifting global alignments. (Source: IANS)