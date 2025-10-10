Gautam Adani Urges India to Take Charge of Its Global Narrative Through Cinema and Technology

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI – Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday called on India to reclaim control of its global narrative by leveraging the soft power of cinema, storytelling, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Speaking at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, Adani warned that if India fails to tell its own story, others will continue to define it through distorted lenses.

“If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were,” Adani said. “That is why we must own our story—not with arrogance, but with authenticity; not as propaganda, but as purpose.”

Citing the cultural diplomacy of Raj Kapoor’s postwar classic “Awaara,” which resonated deeply with Soviet audiences, Adani described the legendary filmmaker as “India’s finest advocate of soft power,” who helped strengthen Indo-Soviet ties for generations. In contrast, he criticized Western portrayals of India in films such as “Gandhi” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” arguing that they reflected external biases rather than authentic Indian perspectives.

“Why must it take Richard Attenborough from across the oceans to tell us Indians the story of our Mahatma?” Adani asked. He described “Slumdog Millionaire” as a “spectacle that sold Dharavi’s poverty for Western applause, turning our pain into foreign award-winning ceremonies.”

Drawing parallels with Hollywood, Adani said films like “Top Gun,” “American Sniper,” “Black Hawk Down,” and “Apollo 13” were more than entertainment—they were “strategic instruments” designed to project U.S. strength, identity, and national pride. “Behind the dogfights and heroism lies brilliantly crafted narratives that shape perception and define power,” he said.

Adani also reflected on his own experience with narrative manipulation, referencing the 2023 Hindenburg Research report that triggered a sharp market collapse for his group. “In a matter of days, over $100 billion of our market value was erased—not because facts had failed, but because a false story had been weaponized,” he said. “That episode revealed a world where narratives move markets faster than numbers, and where stories of perception can outpace stories of truth.”

He stressed that silence in such an environment is dangerous. “Truth must also be loudly told,” Adani said. “Our weakness has never been imagination—it has been hesitation.”

Looking ahead, Adani described artificial intelligence as the “new printing press, the new cinema, and the new diplomacy engine,” with the power to shape what the world reads, watches, and believes. He urged young creators to harness AI as “the new sutradhar weaving the soul of Bharat into the fabric of the world,” enabling instant global storytelling and personalized cultural expression.

Adani concluded by emphasizing that India’s strength lies in its imagination and authenticity. “We must stop allowing others to define who we are,” he said. “It is time to tell our story—boldly, truthfully, and on our own terms.” (Source: IANS)