Indian Army Deploys Integrated Task Force to Support Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI/COLOMBO — As “Operation Sagar Bandhu” continues to deliver lifesaving assistance in Sri Lanka, the Indian Army on Tuesday announced the deployment of an Integrated Task Force from the Shatrujeet Brigade to provide critical relief, restore essential services, and support families affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said the mission reflects India’s civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The world is one family” — and reaffirms New Delhi’s commitment to stand with Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said two rapidly deployable field hospitals, along with 70 medical personnel, would arrive by Tuesday evening to support urgent healthcare needs in disaster-hit areas.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 after Cyclone Ditwah unleashed severe flooding, landslides, and widespread disruption across Sri Lanka, causing extensive loss of life and property. The newly deployed contingent includes medical, engineering, and signals units equipped to provide immediate and sustained humanitarian support.

The medical component consists of Advanced Dressing Stations and Mobile Surgical Teams capable of handling major and minor surgeries, with facilities to house 20–30 patients at a time. Engineering teams are assisting with the restoration of essential infrastructure, while signals units are ensuring uninterrupted communication during relief operations.

Local authorities in Sri Lanka reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the cyclone-triggered severe weather has risen to 410. More than 1.4 million people from over 407,000 families have been affected as the island nation continues to endure flooding and dangerous conditions.

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, reviewed rescue efforts by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Sedawatta near Colombo. According to the High Commission, NDRF teams are conducting door-to-door evacuations and distributing essential supplies in inundated areas along the Kelani River, where some locations remain submerged under six to eight feet of water.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing condolences over the loss of lives and assuring continued Indian assistance through Operation Sagar Bandhu.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, President Dissanayake conveyed deep gratitude for India’s swift response, including rapid deployment of relief teams and emergency supplies. Modi reiterated that, under Vision MAHASAGAR and India’s role as the region’s “First Responder,” New Delhi would continue providing support as Sri Lanka begins rehabilitation, restores public services, and works to rebuild livelihoods.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact as relief operations and recovery efforts continue. (Source: IANS)