Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta Release New Romantic Track “Fanaa Karr De”

MUMBAI — After the widespread success of their hit song “Ve Haaniyaan,” actors and producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have released a new romantic track titled “Fanaa Karr De.” The song reunites the same creative team behind their earlier chart-topping single, featuring Danny on vocals, Avvy Ballagan as composer and lyricist, and Avvysra on music production.

Shot in Paris, the music video highlights the themes of affection and companionship, with Dubey and Mehta’s real-life chemistry playing a central role in its storytelling. The couple said the track reflects their personal connection to music and their ongoing work under their label, Dreamiyata Music.

“Music has always been a shared passion for both of us, and every song we create under Dreamiyata Music comes straight from the heart,” they said. “’Fanaa Karr De’ is a very special song, one we’ve lived with and loved for months, and now, it finally belongs to you. We hope it receives the same warmth, or maybe even more, from everyone who has been part of this beautiful journey with us.”

The track is now available on the Dreamiyata Music YouTube channel. The release follows an emotional moment last month when Mehta shared a note on social media praising Dubey for his kindness, recalling how he went out of his way to fulfill a fan’s wish.

“Sometimes greatness isn’t about the stage, the lights, or the applause… it’s about the little gestures that touch someone’s soul,” Mehta wrote. (Source: IANS)