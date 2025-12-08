Iulia Vantur Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be Close to Salim Khan: ‘He’s a Beautiful Soul’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress and singer Iulia Vantur says she considers herself fortunate to share a deep bond with Bollywood star Salman Khan’s family, especially his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Speaking to IANS, the Romanian entertainer described Salim Khan as both a legend and a guiding force in her life.

“He’s a beautiful soul and a legend,” Iulia said. “Every moment spent with him feels like a life lesson. I am blessed to have him close to my life. His support means a lot, especially when I am far from my own family.”

Recalling her early exposure to Indian cinema, Iulia said she grew up watching classic Hindi films and was particularly influenced by the works of Raj Kapoor, which were screened in theatres in Romania. “Bollywood is like home to me,” she said.

Iulia moved to India at a time when she was at the peak of her career in Romania. Asked whether she would change anything about that decision, she said she has no regrets. “I wouldn’t change a thing, not even the hardships,” she said. “Moving to a new country removes you from your comfort zone. You have to strip away all the labels and titles you once carried and rediscover who you really are.”

Before relocating, Iulia had a flourishing career in Romanian television, hosting Dancing with the Stars, presenting the news, and running her own news journal. She said India offered her a completely new artistic chapter. “Life gave me something even greater: a new path, singing in another language, performing on stages, and recording songs. Now I know singing is my true passion.”

On November 24, she shared a heartfelt message on social media to mark Salim Khan’s 90th birthday, calling him “a father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a pillar, a blessing in my life.” She wished him love, happiness, compassion, and continued strength.

Iulia’s warm tribute highlighted the enduring bond she shares with the Khan family, a relationship that has often remained in the spotlight since she began her career in India. (Source: IANS)