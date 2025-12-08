Raveena Tandon Returns to Ooty After 25 Years, Recreates Memories of Her Iconic ’90s Film Shoots

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has revisited Ooty after more than 25 years, taking fans on a nostalgic journey as she returned to the picturesque hill station where several of her most memorable 1990s songs and film sequences were shot.

Sharing photos and videos on social media, Raveena said it felt surreal to walk through locations that once served as backdrops for some of her biggest hits. “Back to Ooty after 25 years or more and totally loving it! Revisited all the locations! Memories, songs, people,” she wrote in a carousel post featuring her team enjoying the scenic setting.

Among the clips she shared was a moment from the popular 1994 film Dilwale, in which she starred opposite Ajay Devgn. Another video featured her romantic song “Kal Maine Khuli Aankh Se Ek Sapna Dekha” from the 1992 film Jeena Marna Tere Sang, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. Both songs were filmed amid Ooty’s lush landscapes, valleys and rolling green hills, which became signature visuals in many ’90s Bollywood productions.

Raveena, the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon, made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool. She quickly rose to prominence and became one of the defining stars of the decade, with her on-screen pairing with Govinda emerging as one of Bollywood’s most beloved comic duos of the era. Her daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year.

Raveena’s nostalgic trip has been widely celebrated by fans who grew up watching her iconic songs, many of which remain staples of Bollywood’s ’90s golden era. (Source: IANS)