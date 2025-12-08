Esha Deol Vows to Carry Forward Dharmendra’s Legacy ‘With Pride and Respect’ in Emotional Tribute

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — On what would have been Dharmendra’s 90th birthday, his daughter Esha Deol shared a deeply heartfelt message honoring the legendary Bollywood actor, reflecting on their unbreakable bond and promising to continue his legacy.

Posting several photos with her father, often called the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Esha wrote, “To my darling Papa… our pact, the strongest bond. ‘Us’ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond… We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one.”

She described Dharmendra’s love, teachings, and guidance as irreplaceable and said she has tucked his memory “deep deep inside” her heart to carry with her for the rest of her life. “The magical precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other,” she wrote.

Esha openly expressed how deeply she misses her father. “I so painfully miss you, Papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter and shayaris,” she said. She also recalled his motto: “Always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong.”

In closing, Esha pledged to honor the legacy of the veteran actor, who starred in some of Indian cinema’s most beloved films. “I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, Papa,” she wrote, signing off as “Your darling daughter, your Esha, your Bittu.”

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring icons, continues to be remembered fondly by fans and family alike. Esha’s tribute marked an emotional remembrance of a father whose influence she says will guide her for the rest of her life. (Source: IANS)