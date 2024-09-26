Inspired to Improve Patients’ Lives, Vertex Pharmaceuticals CEO Reshma Kewalramani to Be Honored With the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Vertex Pharmaceuticals CEO & President Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, who has dedicated her life and career to improve patients’ lives and their care, will be honored with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award by INE Multimedia, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, at the annual New England Choice Awards Gala on Nov. 15, 2024.

Over 400 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators, and community leaders are expected to attend the gala, which will be held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

In April 2020, Dr. Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, became the CEO & President of Vertex, a Fortune 500, global biotechnology company. She is the first female CEO of a major biotech company.

“Not because I didn’t think I was capable, but because it wasn’t ever about the title,” she said last year when she received 2023 Boston University Distinguished Alumni Award. “I wanted to make medicines for patients. That’s what interested me.”

Dr. Kewalramani trained in internal medicine and nephrology before entering the biopharmaceutical industry, where she has dedicated her career to discovering and developing new medicines.

“Reshma Kewalramani embodies everything it means to be patient-driven and has brought that to every role she has had, from physician in Boston hospitals to CEO of one of Massachusetts’ most successful homegrown biotechs,” said MassBio CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O’Connell. “She rightly deserves this honor for a lifetime of contributions, but we at MassBio are most proud of what she has done to deliver for patients with unmet medical needs like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease. Her passion for collaboration and innovation are at the foundation of the Commonwealth’s life sciences industry.”

“It is very special to be recognized by the Indian American community of friends, colleagues and peers. I am deeply grateful to INE Multimedia for this Lifetime Achievement Award and to join an incredible group of current and past honorees who are making an impact in their respective fields,” said Kewalramani.

“Reshma Kewalramani is a doctor, a CEO, a mom and a great partner to her husband Abhijit. More than anything else she is a kind human being who cares about everyone else,” said Philanthropist Desh Deshpande. “Her groundbreaking contributions have not only advanced the field but also inspired a generation to believe in the power of innovation and compassion. The Lifetime Achievement Award is a reflection of her unwavering dedication to improving lives and her profound impact on the world.

During Dr. Kewalramani’s tenure, Vertex has expanded its success in treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and gained landmark approvals for the world’s first CRISPR-based gene-edited therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Building on that work, Vertex’s R&D pipeline now has treatments in 10 disease areas in the clinic, across multiple modalities including small molecule, mRNA, cell and gene therapies.

The goal is to deliver best-in-class medicines to transform if not cure these diseases. Under her leadership as CEO, Vertex has consistently been recognized as the best place to work, including by Science magazine, The Boston Globe, Newsweek and Fortune.

“It is truly a privilege for us to honor Dr Reshma Kewalramani with a lifetime award for her outstanding achievements and success. She is trailblazer at so many levels and an incredible role model especially for women as the CEO of Vertex,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, President and CEO of INE MultiMedia and creator and produce of NECA Awards. “Her achievements are too numerous to be counted but what touched me the most in my interactions with her is her kindness and thoughtfulness. She is truly a wonderful human being. We are thrilled to honor her on behalf of our community on November 15. It is going to be a very memorable event.”

Dr. Kewalramani completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and her fellowship in nephrology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital combined program.

“With deep knowledge that bridges the medical, biopharmaceutical, and drug manufacturing domains, Reshma is one of the most transformational leaders working in the biotech industry today,” said Anantha P. Chandrakasan, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, the dean of the School of Engineering, and Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “From evermore effective treatments for cystic fibrosis to the CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease the FDA approved last year, Reshma and her team at Vertex are generating healthcare solutions that truly improve human health. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

She received her medical degree, with honors, from the seven-year medicine program at the Boston University School of Medicine. She is an alumna of the Harvard Business School, having completed the General Management Program. Dr. Kewalramani has received a number of distinguished honors and awards including the Harvard Medical School Excellence in Teaching Award, the International Institute of New England Golden Door

Award, the New England Council New Englander of the Year, and the Asian American Business Development Center Pinnacle Award.

“Dr. Kewalramani is an entrepreneurial leader who exemplifies innovation in drug discovery and patient care,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “We’re looking forward to honor her for her astounding contributions and business leadership.”